Heartopia gets a suite of whimsical wonderland outfits as it passes new player milestone

I'm late, I'm late, for a very important date

Heartopia is introducing a host of new outfits in its Whimsical Tea Party Exhibition

And the hit life sim has reached a new milestone with over 30m players

Not to mention new price slashes across the board on certain items

It's still the Bank Holiday over here in the UK, so we're selecting only the most important, exciting news to bring to you today. And one that fans of Heartopia will have been looking forward to was the recent launch of their latest Gilded Acorn Exhibition, Whimsical Tea Party!

As you might expect from the name, Whimsical Tea Party sees the introduction of all-new cosmetics inspired by the classic literary work Alice in Wonderland. The Wandering Traveler and Duke Bunny outfit both offer fantastical new looks you can sport. Not to mention new furniture and a pet costume to boot.

This latest exhibition comes at the same time as Heartopia hits a whopping 30 million players this week. Aside from being exciting for both developers and fans, you can check in before May 29th to claim a small reward to celebrate.

World of Whimsy

On the slightly more boring (but still worth knowing) side of things, there've also been some price cuts across the board for Heartopia. Original pet outfits have had their prices slashed by 66.7%, and those of you who purchased either Common or Rare original pet outfits between July 17th, 2024 and March 22nd, 2026, will receive a refund of the difference in Souvenir Ticket Stubs.

Overall, Heartopia seems to be making quite an impact since it hit its official launch this year. And if you're planning on jumping in, you could do a lot worse than giving our Heartopia code list a quick glance to give yourself a bit of a boost!

In the meantime, if your tastes are running in the opposite direction to joy and whimsy, then you can always instead look at our latest reviews! This time, The Division: Resurgence is making waves, but will it mark a new epoch for Ubisoft on mobile? Read on to find out!