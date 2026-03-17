Heartopia takes you back to old-timey Hollywood in its new Dreamlight Cinematics Festival update

Grace the silver screen

Heartopia is bringing in a new Dreamlight Cinematics Festival this month

Just by logging in, you'll be able to nab the new Car Cinema Furniture Set

Meanwhile, goodies such as the Deluxe Festival Pack and Modern Show costumes are also available

Since launching, Heartopia has remained solidly on our radar, mainly because of the potential to offer something new in the life-sim genre. And ironically, it's not something new, but something old, that's caught our eye in Heartopia's new Dreamlight Cinematics Festival! In place from March 21st to May 1st, it takes you back to the golden age of Hollywood.

Yes, it may be a bit of an oddball selection, but I do think there's some method to the madness here. Those of you logging into Heartopia over the event period will be able to grab the gorgeous new Car Cinema Furniture Set completely free. Offering decorations such as a car-themed cinema seat, poster display stands and other cinema staples.

Of course, if you want some of the bigger goodies, such as the Island Sunset Billboard, then you'll need to nab the Deluxe Festival Pack. Meanwhile, the Modern Show Dandy and Modern Show Belle outfits will also be available, with any pack purchased offering a bonus on collection points.

I'm ready for my closeup, Mr DeMille

This is a pretty exciting event from Heartopia, but I can't help feeling they may be missing a trick here. Compare this event to something like Play Together, for example. While admittedly, Play Together is probably aimed towards a slightly younger audience, all of its major updates feature minigames and activities to really draw people in.

And while Dreamlight Cinematics boasts some gorgeous new cosmetics, from what's being described in the information we've been given, that seems to be all. I can't help but feel Heartopia could definitely have benefited from some new and exciting in-game activities to really sell the old-school Hollywood feel. Further rewards (like you get in our Heartopia code list) would have helped too.

If you want to see what other options there are out there for life sims, then you'll be glad to know we've already got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see some of our top picks!