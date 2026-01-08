Heartopia makes a splash in official launch with My Little Pony collaboration already announced

It's got heart

Heartopia has made a splash on launch, topping the charts in 50 countries

It's also come out swinging with a collab featuring My Little Pony, debuting in February

Heartopia bills itself as a lavish and refined cosy life sim with plenty of roleplaying opportunities

One of the upcoming releases we had our eye on last year was none other than Heartopia. The latest cosy life sim to make its way to mobile offered prime opportunities for roleplayers and casual players alike. Now that it's released, it seems Heartopia has been well-received indeed!

At least that's according to the folks at XD Games, who point out that Heartopia has topped the charts in over 50 countries as the top downloaded on both the iOS App Store and Google Play. Not surprising considering it prominently advertises fresh and vibrant graphics as well as deep wells of gameplay content.

But the ambitions that XD Games have for Heartopia are pretty self-evident, considering they're coming out of the gate swinging with a major collab. My Little Pony will arrive in early February, bringing with it exclusive outfits and other goodies.

Heart on a wire

While it's hard to say what's hype and what in terms of true quality has made Heartopia so popular, doubtless it has plenty for fans to sink their teeth into. But what's especially interesting is how soon a major collaboration has been announced. Coming alongside limited-time goodies until February 7th as part of the Gilded Acorn exhibition it's sure to tempt players in.

Nowadays, I think it's fair to say that collaborations are a major source of interest for both existing players and fans of a property. And it certainly fits the quaint, cosy vibes of Heartopia to go for something such as My Little Pony as their first partner.

