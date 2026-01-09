Legend of Elements codes (January 2026)
In need of a bit more Magicite? Check out these Legend of Element codes we've collected to grab some without much extra effort.
If you're on the hunt for a new 3D idle RPG, then look no further - Legend of Elements might be just what you're looking for! Coming from Joy Net Games, you're invited to explore a vast, seamless open world. Wildernesses, mountain valleys, thick forests, sprawling oceans... all these biomes are waiting for you, but so are demons and dragons.
After a sudden elemental storm, the world plunged into chaos, and it's up to you to save it using your elemental powers. Create your avatar, choose a class, and begin your journey to master wind, fire, thunder, ice and so on. Hundreds of skills are available for you to mix and match in order to defeat enemies, along with adorable spirits and pets you can recruit as companions.
Of course, you can also team up with friends, and since it's an idle game, you can simply turn on auto-combat and wait for the rewards. Want even more rewards? Then you're in the right place, as you'll find a complete list of active Legend of Elements codes below! These codes unlock in-game resources such as Magite, Elite Seeds, and Summon Bells.
ALL ACTIVE LEGEND OF ELEMENTS CODES
- LOE500K – 100 Magite, 2 Adept Skill Manuals, 50 Crafting Gems
- WELCOME – 500 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 5 Elite Seeds, 5 Major Raincall Sigils
- LOE777 – 50 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 50 Enhance Gems
- LOE2025 – 100 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 3 Elite Seeds, 3 Major Raincall Sigils
- LOE1010 – 50 Magite, 1 Adept Skill Manuals, 50 Crafting Gems
- LOE1337 – 50 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 5 Elite Seeds
- DC10K – 300 Magite, 3 Jade Cicadas, 30 Crafting Gems
- Christmas – 200 Magite, 2 Summon Bells, 100 Crafting Gems, 100 Enhance Gems (valid until 31/01/2026)
- Snow – 100 Magite, 3 Jade Cicadas, 1 Summon Bell (valid until 31/ 01/2026)
EXPIRED CODES
- There are currently no expired codes.
How to redeem Legend of Elements codes?Redeeming codes is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Launch the game and tap your Profile Icon (in the top-left corner of the screen)
- Step 2: Tap the Settings icon
- Step 3: Tap the Gift code icon
- Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it
How to get more codes?You can follow the game's official Facebook account and join the Discord server, as this is where the developers share new codes. Don't worry, though, we'll keep this article updated, so be sure to come back often!
