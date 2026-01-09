Legend of Elements codes (January 2026)

In need of a bit more Magicite? Check out these Legend of Element codes we've collected to grab some without much extra effort.

If you're on the hunt for a new 3D idle RPG, then look no further - Legend of Elements might be just what you're looking for! Coming from Joy Net Games, you're invited to explore a vast, seamless open world. Wildernesses, mountain valleys, thick forests, sprawling oceans... all these biomes are waiting for you, but so are demons and dragons.

After a sudden elemental storm, the world plunged into chaos, and it's up to you to save it using your elemental powers. Create your avatar, choose a class, and begin your journey to master wind, fire, thunder, ice and so on. Hundreds of skills are available for you to mix and match in order to defeat enemies, along with adorable spirits and pets you can recruit as companions.

Of course, you can also team up with friends, and since it's an idle game, you can simply turn on auto-combat and wait for the rewards. Want even more rewards? Then you're in the right place, as you'll find a complete list of active Legend of Elements codes below! These codes unlock in-game resources such as Magite, Elite Seeds, and Summon Bells.

ALL ACTIVE LEGEND OF ELEMENTS CODES

LOE500K – 100 Magite, 2 Adept Skill Manuals, 50 Crafting Gems

WELCOME – 500 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 5 Elite Seeds, 5 Major Raincall Sigils

LOE777 – 50 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 50 Enhance Gems

LOE2025 – 100 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 3 Elite Seeds, 3 Major Raincall Sigils

LOE1010 – 50 Magite, 1 Adept Skill Manuals, 50 Crafting Gems

LOE1337 – 50 Magite, 50 Crafting Gems, 5 Elite Seeds

DC10K – 300 Magite, 3 Jade Cicadas, 30 Crafting Gems

Christmas – 200 Magite, 2 Summon Bells, 100 Crafting Gems, 100 Enhance Gems (valid until 31/01/2026)

Snow – 100 Magite, 3 Jade Cicadas, 1 Summon Bell (valid until 31/ 01/2026)

EXPIRED CODES

There are currently no expired codes.

How to redeem Legend of Elements codes?

Step 1: Launch the game and tap your Profile Icon (in the top-left corner of the screen)

Step 2: Tap the Settings icon

Step 3: Tap the Gift code icon

Step 4: Enter your code and redeem it

Redeeming codes is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

You can follow the game's official Facebook account and join the Discord server, as this is where the developers share new codes. Don't worry, though, we'll keep this article updated, so be sure to come back often!

