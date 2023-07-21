Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list - Every card ranked

If you are a new player and you're wondering which the best cards to include in your deck are, on the next pages you will find our Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list. We rank every card in the game based on their place in the current meta, starting from S-Tier which includes the best cards in the game, down to C-Tier which are the weaker or the out-of-meta cards.

Even though Harry Potter Magic Awakened just got its global release, the truth is it's been around for quite some time as it was previously available in eastern regions (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau) since September 2021. As it happens in every game, players have already figured out the most efficient way to play the game and a meta has been established.