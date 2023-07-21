Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list - Every card ranked
| Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
If you are a new player and you're wondering which the best cards to include in your deck are, on the next pages you will find our Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list. We rank every card in the game based on their place in the current meta, starting from S-Tier which includes the best cards in the game, down to C-Tier which are the weaker or the out-of-meta cards.
|Table of Contents
Even though Harry Potter Magic Awakened just got its global release, the truth is it's been around for quite some time as it was previously available in eastern regions (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau) since September 2021. As it happens in every game, players have already figured out the most efficient way to play the game and a meta has been established.
But before we go any further, you should keep in mind that especially in a game like Harry Potter Magic Awakened, no tier list is absolute as a lot comes down to personal preference and playstyle. We will give you a pretty good idea about the best cards that most players use by ranking them on the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list. Also, make sure to check out our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened codes! Redeem them to claim various rewards. So, let's get right into it!
1
S Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Manacost
|Avada Kedavra
|Dark
|6
|Crucio
|Dark
|5
|Sectumsempra
|Epic
|4
|Obscurus
|Dark
|5
|Kelpie
|Legendary
|6
|Thunderstorm
|Legendary
|6
2
A Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Manacost
|Phoenix
|Legendary
|7
|Baby Antipodean Opaleye
|Legendary
|6
|Norwegian Ridgeback Egg
|Legendary
|7
|Orb of Water
|Legendary
|6
|Friendfyre
|Legendary
|7
|Piertotum Locomotor
|Legendary
|6
|Protego Diabolica
|Legendary
|6
|Golden Snitch
|Legendary
|5
3
B Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Manacost
|The Monster Book of Monsters
|Rare
|3
|Broomstick
|Rare
|2
|Nebulus
|Rare
|2
|Episkey
|Rare
|3
|Expulso
|Rare
|2
|Bewitched Snowballs
|Rare
|3
|Atmosphere Charm
|Rare
|4
|Side-along Apparition
|Rare
|3
|Blast-Ended Skrewt
|Rare
|16
|Whomping Willow
|Rare
|5
|Aguamenti
|Rare
|5
|Fwooper
|Rare
|5
|Fire Crab
|Rare
|5
|Acromantula Nest
|Rare
|5
|Glacius
|Rare
|5
|Erumpent
|Rare
|5
|Wizard Chess Pieces
|Rare
|5
|Troll
|Rare
|5
|Protego
|Rare
|4
|Matagot
|Rare
|4
|Erumpent
|Rare
|5
4
C Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Manacost
|Protego Totalum
|Common
|5
|Winged Catapult
|Common
|5
|Acromantula Venom
|Common
|4
|Stupefy
|Common
|3
|Essence of Dittany
|Common
|3
|Centaur
|Common
|3
|Cornish Pixies
|Common
|3
|Incarcerous
|Common
|3
|Portkey
|Common
|3
|Swelling Solution
|Common
|2
|Oppugno
|Common
|2
|Spiders
|Common
|3
|Howler
|Common
|4
That's all we have at the moment for our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened tier list. Keep in mind that new cards and updates will be coming out soon and the meta will shift. So make sure to check back to this page often to stay up-to-date with the latest card rankings in the game! If you are enjoying this type of games, check out our list of the 10 best card games that you can play on your iOS device!