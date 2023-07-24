In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions are special cards that, if used correctly, can turn the tide of battle in your favour! You can find out everything you need to know about these cards and their functionality, while also having a Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list that will help you pick the most powerful ones.

What are Companions in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Before we get into our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list, we should first explain what exactly companions do in the game (for all the new players).

Companions are cards that essentially function as special summons during battle. Once you use one of these cards, a wizard will appear to fight alongside you. Most of them you already know from the Harry Potter universe, but some are new characters created specifically for this game. Each comes with their unique abilities and you can include up to three of them in your deck.

Now that you know what exactly companions do, let's see who is the most powerful among them!