Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list

In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions are special cards that, if used correctly, can turn the tide of battle in your favour! You can find out everything you need to know about these cards and their functionality, while also having a Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list that will help you pick the most powerful ones.

What are Companions in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Before we get into our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list, we should first explain what exactly companions do in the game (for all the new players).
Table of Contents

Companions are cards that essentially function as special summons during battle. Once you use one of these cards, a wizard will appear to fight alongside you. Most of them you already know from the Harry Potter universe, but some are new characters created specifically for this game. Each comes with their unique abilities and you can include up to three of them in your deck.

Now that you know what exactly companions do, let's see who is the most powerful among them!

1
S Tier

Card Rarity
Hermione Granger Legendary
Ron Weasley Mythic
Cassandra Vole Epic
Harry Potter Legendary

In what world Hermione Granger wouldn't be one of the strongest? Well, certainly not in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened! What makes her a top-tier companion is her ability to cast whatever spells you are casting. This makes her extremely powerful in decks that include a lot of strong spells. Cassandra Vole is amazing when it comes to single-target damage. On top of that, her constant knockback makes her a great companion to deal with any type of creature card. Ron can charge many times and gather enemy units in an area, plus he turns them into pawns. This ability if combined with strong area of effect (AoE) spells can be devastating. As for Harry Potter aka "The Boy Who Lived", he will start casting Expecto Patronum once he enters the battle. He's very effective against melee enemies.

2
A Tier

Card Rarity
Ivy Warrington Epic
Frey Twins Epic
Rubeus Hagrid Epic
Draco Malfoy Legendary

A-Tier companions are strong cards that can fit in various decks. Ivy can make any non-player unit disappear which makes her a great counter to other companions. The Frey Twins like to sit in the back row and deal damage. And they are pretty good at it. Malfoy is a very good fit in decks that have a lot of crowd control (CC). Whenever an enemy is either stunned, frozen, or restrained, the trio will attack them. The only issue with them is that once one of the trio is defeated, the other two will flee the battle.

3
B Tier

Card Rarity
Grawp Epic
Lotte Turner Epic
Kevin Farrell Rare
Lottie Turner is good because she can restore your MP which allows you to use spells faster. The problem with this companion is that she's easy to take down. Grawp can grant you immunity to cc and buff your move speed. On top of that, he has a lot of HP. Kevin Farrell is a good fit for decks that use Severus Snape as he can enhance your basic attacks.

4
C Tier

Card Rarity
Robyn Thistlethwaite Rare
Daniel Page Rare

C-Tier companions are not necessarily bad, it's just that there are other (and better) options. Robyn Thistlethwaite offers AoE damage, but she's very easy to take down. Daniel Page is a healer but he's easy to counter. He fits in specific decks only.

This concludes our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list. Of course, we will update our list whenever a new companion has been made available so check back to this page! In the meantime, why don't you check out the latest codes for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened? Or, if you're looking for an in-depth card guide, where all of them are ranked, take a look at the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list.

Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I enjoy playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). Everything started with an Atari 65XE. Then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, a Playstation, a Playstation 2 and so on. Anyway, you get the idea. I consider myself lucky to be able to experience the gaming evolution throughout the years. This is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.