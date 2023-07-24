Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list
In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions are special cards that, if used correctly, can turn the tide of battle in your favour! You can find out everything you need to know about these cards and their functionality, while also having a Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list that will help you pick the most powerful ones.
What are Companions in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
Before we get into our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list, we should first explain what exactly companions do in the game (for all the new players).
Companions are cards that essentially function as special summons during battle. Once you use one of these cards, a wizard will appear to fight alongside you. Most of them you already know from the Harry Potter universe, but some are new characters created specifically for this game. Each comes with their unique abilities and you can include up to three of them in your deck.
Now that you know what exactly companions do, let's see who is the most powerful among them!
1
S Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Hermione Granger
|Legendary
|Ron Weasley
|Mythic
|Cassandra Vole
|Epic
|Harry Potter
|Legendary
In what world Hermione Granger wouldn't be one of the strongest? Well, certainly not in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened! What makes her a top-tier companion is her ability to cast whatever spells you are casting. This makes her extremely powerful in decks that include a lot of strong spells. Cassandra Vole is amazing when it comes to single-target damage. On top of that, her constant knockback makes her a great companion to deal with any type of creature card. Ron can charge many times and gather enemy units in an area, plus he turns them into pawns. This ability if combined with strong area of effect (AoE) spells can be devastating. As for Harry Potter aka "The Boy Who Lived", he will start casting Expecto Patronum once he enters the battle. He's very effective against melee enemies.
2
A Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Ivy Warrington
|Epic
|Frey Twins
|Epic
|Rubeus Hagrid
|Epic
|Draco Malfoy
|Legendary
A-Tier companions are strong cards that can fit in various decks. Ivy can make any non-player unit disappear which makes her a great counter to other companions. The Frey Twins like to sit in the back row and deal damage. And they are pretty good at it. Malfoy is a very good fit in decks that have a lot of crowd control (CC). Whenever an enemy is either stunned, frozen, or restrained, the trio will attack them. The only issue with them is that once one of the trio is defeated, the other two will flee the battle.
3
B Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Grawp
|Epic
|Lotte Turner
|Epic
|Kevin Farrell
|Rare
4
C Tier
|Card
|Rarity
|Robyn Thistlethwaite
|Rare
|Daniel Page
|Rare
C-Tier companions are not necessarily bad, it's just that there are other (and better) options. Robyn Thistlethwaite offers AoE damage, but she's very easy to take down. Daniel Page is a healer but he's easy to counter. He fits in specific decks only.
This concludes our Harry Potter: Magic Awakened companions tier list. Of course, we will update our list whenever a new companion has been made available so check back to this page! In the meantime, why don't you check out the latest codes for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened? Or, if you're looking for an in-depth card guide, where all of them are ranked, take a look at the Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list.