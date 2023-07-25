Harry Potter Magic Awakened best decks
Let's talk about the best decks in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Even though the collectible card RPG only recently had its official global release, it has been available in specific regions for quite a while, so a meta has been developed. Below we break down some of the most prominent decks currently in the metagame.
No matter how strong a deck currently is, if you don't enjoy playing it, then what's the point? Also, not every player has access to the rarest cards in the game. For these reasons, we've decided to include decks that are not just meta but also offer different playstyles and are somewhat easy to put together. Hopefully, there'll be something that everyone can have fun with while playing.
Before we continue, make sure to redeem every available Magic Awakened code and claim your in-game rewards. Especially if you're a free-to-play player, every little bit of resources can help you a lot!
And with all that out of the way, let's get right into the best decks for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened!
1
Echo of Hermione Granger
|Cards
|Companions
|Orb of Water
Confringo
Avada Kedavra
Thunderstorm
Broomstick
Oppugno
Three-Headed Puppy
Incedio
|Hermione Granger
Ron Weasley
Lottie Turner
This deck revolves around Hermione's ability to re-cast your spells. For that reason, we are using a good mix of low and high-cost cards. It's important to find the right balance between high and low-cost spells because you don't want to fill your deck with just high-cost spells. The other two companions are Lottie - because of her ability to regenerate MP which allows us to use spells faster - and Ron. Ron is excellent because he can gather enemy units in an area. Combine that with high damage area of effect (AoE) spells that Hermione will re-cast, and you can take out many enemies at once.
2
Echo of Severus Snape
|Cards
|Companions
|Time-Turner
Prior Incantato
Accio
Niffler
Sectumsempra
Swelling Solution
Oppungo
Inflatus
|Kevin Farrel
Ivy Warrington
Frey Twins
For this deck, we are using cards that synergize well with the echo of Severus Snape. This echo not only increases the damage of basic attacks but also makes them bounce to nearby enemies. If you have Kevin Farrel, this is one of the best decks to use him in. Kevin can further enhance basic attack damage, so he's a great fit. Time-turner plus Prior Incantato is a combo that can deal a huge amount of damage. This deck can perform well in various content such as Exploration and Dueling Club.
3
Echo of Rubeus Hagrid
|Cards
|Companions
|Fiendfyre
Matagot
Cornish Pixies
Spiders
Portkey
Protego
Episkey
Essence of Dittany
|Daniel Page
Frey Twins
Lottie Turner
As it usually happens with every deck that's using Echo of Rubeus Hagrid, we are building around one high-cost summon card. Every other card in the deck is complementary to it. If you want to experiment a little bit, you can use any of these: Fiendfyre, Piertotum Locomotor, or Antipodean Opaleye. In this case, we are going with Fiendfyre as our core card. Fiendfyre works extremely well with any summon card as it becomes stronger whenever a unit is destroyed, friendly or not. That means we are going to have to play some defence and protect our Fiendfyre until it scales and takes over the fight.
4
Echo of Harry Potter
|Cards
|Companions
|Broomstick
Expulso
Oppugno
Nebulus
Essence of Dittany
Bewitched Snowballs
Ashwinder
Acromantula Venom
|Ivy Warrington
Frey Twins
Lottie Turner
This is a fun deck to play as a beginner as it focuses on spamming low-cost cards to get the most out of Echo of Harry Potter. Also, there are no super rare cards included. Release the Ashwinder together with your low-cost cards to trigger its effects. Since the weakness of pretty much any deck that uses this echo is dealing with summons, you have to include a card like Acromantula or Confrigo. As for the companions, Lottie will help you regenerate MP, Frey Twins will add some damage to the mix, and Ivy will make any non-players disappear.
5
Echo of Neville Longbottom
|Cards
|Companions
|Unicorn
Matagot
Incedio
Acromantula's Nest
Nebulus
Essence of Dittany
Cornish Pixies
Bombastic Bomb
|Kevin Farrel
Frey Twins
Cassandra Vole
This deck is about making the most out of the echo of Neville Longbottom to heal and activate Unicorn as quickly as possible. Once the Unicorn heals, it will start attacking enemy units. Utilizing Kevin Farrel's ability is one of the keys to victory for this strategy as it will boost your basic attack damage and healing. Essence of Dittany can provide additional healing if needed and Cassandra Vole will deal with enemy summons. Overwhelm your opponent by delivering Bombastic Bombs with Matagot and Cornish Pixies.
These are the best decks in Harry Potter Magic Awakened at the moment. As the seasons start and new patches arrive, these decks will change accordingly. So will the cards in the Magic Awakened tier list - as new cards are added, some will get buffed and some of them will get nerfed.
