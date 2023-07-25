Harry Potter Magic Awakened best decks

Let's talk about the best decks in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. Even though the collectible card RPG only recently had its official global release, it has been available in specific regions for quite a while, so a meta has been developed. Below we break down some of the most prominent decks currently in the metagame.

No matter how strong a deck currently is, if you don't enjoy playing it, then what's the point? Also, not every player has access to the rarest cards in the game. For these reasons, we've decided to include decks that are not just meta but also offer different playstyles and are somewhat easy to put together. Hopefully, there'll be something that everyone can have fun with while playing.

Before we continue, make sure to redeem every available Magic Awakened code and claim your in-game rewards. Especially if you're a free-to-play player, every little bit of resources can help you a lot!

And with all that out of the way, let's get right into the best decks for Harry Potter: Magic Awakened!