Harry Potter: Magic Awakened releases new trailer alongside some more gameplay details

After many, many light details slowly dripped out over the course of both this year and late last year, we finally have another in-depth trailer for the much-anticipated card-based RPG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. This trailer aired in Japanese and English on NetEase Game’s official Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube pages.

Yes, as strange as it may sound for Harry Potter, Magic Awakened is at its core a card game. As previously mentioned, full gameplay details are mostly still vague, but we do know that it aims to be both an RPG and a card game at the same time. The trailer offers a bit of a look at this, but we’ll have to wait till launch to see exactly how it plays.

The game is set several years after the novel, and you play as a new student at Hogwarts. It then will follow your adventure to become a full-fledged first-class Wizard. Through both school life and adventures outside of the academy, you’ll gain experience and become better and better at wielding your magical abilities until you master all of them. It will feature an entirely new storyline created with the help of the original novel series author, J.K. Rowling.

You can expect all the classics here. Quidditch, the different houses of Hogwarts, the creatures and oddities that the novels and movies both cover, and likely even the same villains or at least cameos from them. And, of course, you can expect to get some help from prominent members of the cast of the series as well, so there’s plenty of fanservice on offer here as well.

Currently, the game is scheduled for a closed beta test later this year, and pre-registration is set to begin shortly. There are also plans for a collaboration with the recently released Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the works as well. If you’d like to stay tuned for release information and more details, you can find those on the pages mentioned in the first paragraph or on the official website.