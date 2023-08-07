Granblue Fantasy introduces a ton of new characters and some new story content with its latest crossover event, this time with anime legend Jujutsu Kaisen

Anime fans are in for a real treat as the legendary and extremely long-running mobile gacha RPG Granblue Fantasy has launched its latest collaboration, this time with the equally popular anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. This crossover will bring in new collectable characters to add to your team as well as a new story event that will see players embark on an epic journey mixing the world of Granblue with the cast from JJK itself!

Granblue Fantasy is likely a name you have heard before, regardless of if you have played it yourself. This is one of the gacha greats, consistently updated with new content and running since the mid twenty-teens. It’s got a reputation, and that reputation only gets better and better with each massive crossover it hosts, which has ranged from anime to other video games and more!

And now, fans of the currently airing super popular shounen series Jujutsu Kaisen have received their lot with one of the most generous crossover events the game has ever hosted. With 4 new characters, two of which are a duo character, all directly from the anime, you’d expect you’d have to shell out a bunch of money to manage to collect all of them from the gacha. Not in Granblue though!

Instead, you’ll actually be able to collect every single one of these collaboration characters, such as Yuji Itadori or Aoi Todo, simply by playing the new story event. On top of that, there are even new items that the characters will come with, which can then be further upgraded and uncapped to unlock their true potential.

Technically speaking, there are only two paired units in the Yuji and Megumi duo and the Nobara and Maki duo, and one single unit with Todo available right now. But, come August 11th, fans will be able to get their hands on the god-like Gojo himself!

Add in the massive amount of story content available, and this is surely one of the biggest crossovers Granblue has ever hosted. So don’t wait! Head over to either of the links below and download the game now before the event ends on August 18th!