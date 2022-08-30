Graffiti Smash tier list & reroll tier list
| Graffiti Smash
This article is going to give you a comprehensive Graffiti Smash tier list so you can chase after the best hunters in the game from the very start.
At the moment, there are 245 characters released in Graffiti Smash. We've listed every single one of them (yeah, every single one!) so you will have an easy time deciding which ones you should add to your team. We've also divided them by element, so if you're ever looking for a particular hero, that should make it easier to find.
The best heroes in Graffiti SmashTo be completely honest, you can make almost any character work. You can upgrade their star level by summoning duplicates from the gacha, so if a hero is 2* or 4* it's just a matter of time before it can be upgraded. As is the custom with BANDAI NAMCO, these games tend to have quite a big roster of characters (you probably noticed the similarities between Graffiti Smash and Dragon Ball Legends).
The same applies here - you can upgrade a hero quite a bit and unlock their potential, which can only be done via the gacha (by obtaining dupes). Therefore, you might see that some of the top-tier characters are not necessarily 4* heroes from the start.
Graffiti Smash reroll tier listIf you are looking for a quick Graffiti Smash reroll tier list, then let me give you a hand. The heroes below are the ones you can look forward to getting from the gacha:
- Lamel
- Conrad
- Alice
- Inari
- Noel
- Lilin
- Anvar
So without further ado, let's dive into the complete Graffiti Smash tier list!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Graffiti Smash Flame Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Conrad, Lilin, Jet, Rone, Luke, Yau, Lilly, Lothar, Diana, Wrath, Resty, Halloween Elena, Zeno, Sherd, Neo, Gluttony, Sakura Day Abel, Liberta, Iris, Fran, Yanagi, Uriel
|A
|Yunis, Lian, Slyne, Yuo, Ayame, Gartrium, Nobody, Akeno
|B
|Avalude, Arsen, Spira, Ruge, Simoun, Gloria, Kirika, Blanche, Whalley, Praisir, Maje, Fullmoon Rum
|C
|Chaton, Tarkish, Pium, Eremia, Fore, Tropical Lamel, Ubel, Minnette, Isaac
2
Graffiti Smash Wind Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Fate, Bard, Karin, Metatron, Seiten, Reise, Shayle, Leloucel, Uruk
|A
|Ginji, Saizou, Salva, Fidel, Janet, Raziel, Prize, Lorne, Genbu, Gamester Conrad
|B
|Renge, Digny, Ideal, Soulier, Nikolaus, Mint, Anju, Edgar, Tropical Sophia, Fauna, Riche, Sanya, Gin, Nisse, Lamp, Maid Hina, Kalm, Tropical Kirika, Liscia, Yue
|C
|Halva, Felsch, Kurche, Vena, Honnete, Souji, Stille, Soldat, Nordic, Precia, Anniversary Lilly
3
Graffiti Smash Water Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Alice, Lamel, Lutz, Stear, Noel, Rufure, Elena, Juvia, Rudia, Eline, Livio, Pecora, Femina, Olga, Gabriel, Linaria, Purete
|A
|Abel, Einsarm, Perfee, Acedia, Eryx, Halloween Karin, Seiryu, Ortho, Sakura Day Yunis
|B
|Sonno, Lin, Marcian, Ferres, Amana, Rum, Meryl, Markus, Muley, Xmas Eve Justice, Butler Reise, Jens, Vita, Tropical Lynn, Tropical Salva, Halloween Claire
|C
|Kaut, Garza, Deetch, Vaivara, Vento, Fordeal, Leah, Anniversary Clara
4
Graffiti Smash Dark Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Yomi, Anvar, Lunetta, Krampus, Schneider, Heine, Hadit, Jack, Sion, Tropical Stear, Victor, Yurin, Ting, Kirin, Miel
|A
|Visbel, Cheny, Kai, Fearmara, Sariel, Mira, Figaro, Noir, Jeddy, Zesta, Lust, Noah, Vicelli
|B
|Treta, Orvid, Sophia, Zapp, Innes, Folia, Azalea, Negato, Ezelle, Cecilia, Crow, Anniversary Amana
|C
|Shu, Savant, Matia, Nia, Curtail, Betta, Dangel
5
Graffiti Smash Light Tier List
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Inari, Claire, Lynn, Masamune, Tir, Clara, Makina, Lorenz, Xmas Eve Alice, Raphael, Mocha, Margaret, Rop, Fullmoon Yomi
|A
|Dirnando, Assad, Justice, Greed, Iberis, Leo, Tropical Rufure, Nunnally, Melta, Celio, Byakko, Ariel
|B
|Stovy, Gione, Smittel, Hina, Michelle, Darta, Chloe, Masso, Werfen, Baird, Tropical Renge, Dirnando
|C
|Karent, Soal, Kaslan, Rose, Revery, Maxima, Elia, Mikatsuchi, Homuna, Halloween Anvar