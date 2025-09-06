Mo.Co weapons tier list

- Version: 9.5.7

When you dive into this action-packed RPG, you might be curious to know exactly how you can get good and how you can make your character stronger. The first step in that direction is following this mo.co tier list, where I ranked all the weapons in the game.

Weapons are a HUGE deal, for the main reason that you can get exclusive skills (or rather, attacks) that make you either deal more single-target damage, more AoE damage, or even grant some other type of neat skills.

This mo.co tier list will give you a detailed description of each weapon you can equip, and also rank them based on how strong they are. Oh, and don't worry if you only have the starter weapons, because those rank pretty well!

How to get the best setup?

By the best setup, I mean picking a weapon and the Gadgets that have a good synergy together. For instance, if you want to pick the Speedshot weapon (which is single-target), you want a Gadget that will allow you to deal some AoE damage (like the Multi Zapper or Smart Fireworks, for instance). It all comes down to how you build your character for both bosses (single target) and regular mobs (AoE).

What is the best weapon in mo.co?

While there is no "best" weapon, there are some that are significantly better, especially when we're talking about the later stages where the bosses are tougher. Of course, if you team up with a few players, you can make things a lot easier. However, if you want to shine on your own, this mo.co tier list should give you a clearer idea about the weapons that are considered top-tier.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.