Mo.Co weapons tier list
When you dive into this action-packed RPG, you might be curious to know exactly how you can get good and how you can make your character stronger. The first step in that direction is following this mo.co tier list, where I ranked all the weapons in the game.
Weapons are a HUGE deal, for the main reason that you can get exclusive skills (or rather, attacks) that make you either deal more single-target damage, more AoE damage, or even grant some other type of neat skills.
This mo.co tier list will give you a detailed description of each weapon you can equip, and also rank them based on how strong they are. Oh, and don't worry if you only have the starter weapons, because those rank pretty well!
How to get the best setup?By the best setup, I mean picking a weapon and the Gadgets that have a good synergy together. For instance, if you want to pick the Speedshot weapon (which is single-target), you want a Gadget that will allow you to deal some AoE damage (like the Multi Zapper or Smart Fireworks, for instance). It all comes down to how you build your character for both bosses (single target) and regular mobs (AoE).
What is the best weapon in mo.co?While there is no "best" weapon, there are some that are significantly better, especially when we're talking about the later stages where the bosses are tougher. Of course, if you team up with a few players, you can make things a lot easier. However, if you want to shine on your own, this mo.co tier list should give you a clearer idea about the weapons that are considered top-tier.
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
1
S tier
- Speedshot
- Jaded Blades
- Spinsickle
- Hornbow
- Singularity
- Poison Bow
Speedshot is a ranged ST weapon that scales a lot better with Attack Speed. You will activate the SPEED mode after 10 attacks, which will greatly boost your attack speed, as long as you're continuously attacking enemies. In prolonged fights, it is top-tier.
Jaded Blades is kind of an assassin-type weapon. You will deal incredibly high single-target DPS, and with the Dash Attack, you'll have even more bossing prowess. It is mostly used for bosses.
Spinsickle is a personal favourite - it lets you deal AoE damage, and similar to Speedshot in a way, once you enter SPIN mode, you'll be able to attack enemies constantly. What makes it stand out is that while you're in SPEED mode, you will be able to dodge some of the attacks directed your way.
2
A tier
- Techno Fists
- Wolf Stick
- Buzz-Kill
Techno Fists is not an outstanding weapon in mo.co, but it is okay-ish for both ST and AoE. It's great because of the stun you will get from the combo attack, which can apply to regular enemies.
The Wolf Stick is a great weapon for DPS. This one can summon a pet, it looks amazing, and when you play solo, it is one of the best, since the wolf will tank in your stead.
Buzz-Kill is another weapon that lets you summon something to aid you in battle. After every 4 attacks, you can summon 1 bee (up to 3 bees in total), which will attack enemies. It can be great for dealing with mobs since Buzz-Kill also has a short-ranged AoE attack.
3
B tier
- Monster Slugger
- Toothpick & Shield
- Portable Portal
Monster Slugger is a good AoE weapon, although it sits in the B tier. The main reason it doesn't rank higher is that while you will have a lot of AoE damage, your ST damage will have to be supplemented from something like the Monster Taser.
Toothpick & Shield is the tank weapon in mo.co. From this, you'll take decreased damage from enemies, and you will also have a short-range AoE attack. After getting hit 15 times, you'll deal area damage and stun enemies in range.
Portable Portal goes hand in hand with your rightmost Gadget. For this one, you want a Gadget with a relatively short cooldown, because its cooldown is based on that. Also, once you activate the skill, you will be able to use that Gadget for free.
4
C tier
- Staff of Good Vibes
- CPU Bomb
- Medicine Ball
Staff of Good Vibes is a healer's weapon, as you probably guessed from the name. It is not super commonly used, unless you want to play as a healer, and want to do it from the start, regardless of what other gear you have. It's currently standing at the bottom of the mo.co weapons tier list because there are better alternatives.
CPU Bomb is like a weaker Techno Fists. It will deal long-range AoE damage, and after every 8 attacks, it will throw a mega bomb that deals damage and stuns non-boss enemies.
Medicine Ball is another healer weapon that automatically heals an ally every 3 attacks. It deals close-range AoE damage, so it is quite a situational weapon.
