Pokémon Go Harvest Festival returns in 2025 with Dipplin and Hydrapple

Celebrate autumn with new Pokémon

Dipplin and Hydrapple join Pokémon Go

Event bonuses include extra Candy and Apple drops

Timed Research and Collection Challenges offer more rewards

While you tackle the Completely Normal event, Niantic has just announced that the Pokémon Go Harvest Festival is back, bringing a bumper week of autumn-themed adventures and a pair of brand new Pokémon to the game. From October 10th to 16th, you will be able to catch, evolve, and celebrate the season with a harvest of several bonuses.

The Harvest event in Pokémon Go introduces Dipplin and Hydrapple, adding two new evolutions to the Applin line. Applin can evolve into Dipplin using 200 Applin Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples, while Dipplin becomes Hydrapple after collecting 400 Applin Candy and catching seven Dragon-type Pokémon with Dipplin as your buddy.

Syrupy Apples also make their debut, appearing more frequently at PokéStops with active Mossy Lure Modules. Tapping on these apples may yield Sweet, Tart, or Syrupy Apples, and occasionally trigger encounters with Pokémon, including Applin.

Event bonuses include double Candy for catches with Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries and an increased chance to find Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Smoliv. Apples themselves are more likely to appear with Mossy Lures, giving you extra opportunities to evolve your Applin.

For those looking for even more, the paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards for $4.99. Benefits include longer Mossy Lure durations, higher chances for Silver Pinap and Golden Razz Berries, and encounters with Applin, plus other goodies like three Mossy Lure Modules and 30 Silver Pinap Berries.

Field Research and Collection Challenges will also be available, offering encounters with Pumpkaboo, Applin, and Smoliv. Completing catch and evolution-focused Collection Challenges nets Mossy Lures, Stardust, Syrupy Apples, and Applin encounters to sweeten the haul.

And to top it off, the Harvest Festival Ultra Ticket Box can be purchased for $4.99 from the Pokémon Go Web Store. It includes the event ticket and three bonus Silver Pinap Berries.

You can also get yourself some freebies by redeeming these Pokémon Go codes!