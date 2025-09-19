Goddess of Victory: Nikke reveals release date for upcoming Resident Evil collaboration

Evil reborn

Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Resident Evil's upcoming collaboration now has a confirmed date

It'll feature, among others, iconic female faces Jill Valentine, Ada Wong and Claire Redfield

The crossover promises to add a tinge of the survival horror-fuelled action of Resi to Nikke

With its long history and many female cast members, it's no surprise that when it comes to collaborations, it was only a matter of time before Resident Evil joined Goddess of Victory: Nikke. And you won't need to wait too long to jump into the survival horror with the cast of Nikke, because the Resident Evil crossover is going live September 24th!

The collaboration is set in (big surprise) an abandoned mansion, where a mysterious NEO-Virus infection has started to set in. The A.C.P.U. Squad, D and the Commander investigate, only to run into Jill Valentine and other familiar faces from the Resident Evil franchise.

Featuring the aforementioned Valentine, Ada Wong and Claire Redfield, for Resident Evil fans, it's a chance to see some of their favourite characters back in action. Well, unless you count the Death Island movie, but I'm sure those of you who are Resi fans will agree whether we count the CG movies depends on how charitable we're feeling.

Hey, damnation was pretty good!

Either way, Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Resident Evil collaboration, Evil Reborn, promises to bring a slightly darker take to Nikke and a slightly lighter take for Resi as a whole. No zombies here, as it's purely nondescript beasties and monsters you'll be putting down.

While Goddess of Victory: Nikke is undoubtedly cheesecake-focused (putting it mildly), there's no denying it's ingenious to mix that with the over-the-shoulder shooting gallery gameplay. And while it might not fit the survival horror aspect too well, I've no doubt there'll be plenty of you chomping at the bit for it when September 24th rolls around.

