Ax RPG II brings sparse visuals and deep systems, out now on iOS and Android

None of that fluff

High-end graphics traded for complex, choice-driven character builds

Features over 600 skills that you can chain together

Exploration is non-linear, featuring recruitable enemies and branching story paths

Ax RPG II is out now on iOS and Android, and it doesn’t take long to show you what kind of RPG it wants to be. There’s very little spectacle here, very little hand-holding, and a lot of emphasis on what you choose to do once the systems are in your hands.

Visually, it’s sparse. Mostly text, icons, and static screens, with just enough presentation to stay coherent. That’s either going to bounce you immediately or pull you in, because Ax RPG II is very clear about where it’s spending its energy. Almost all of it goes into systems, choice, and the knock-on effects of how you build your character.

The headline number is hard to ignore. There are more than 600 skills to learn, mix, and chain together, and it never pushes you toward a “correct” setup. Progression reflects that same mindset. You’re not just levelling up and watching numbers rise. Weapons, Will, and Items all slot into the picture, each upgraded through their own facilities, each interacting differently with your skill choices.

The world itself is loose rather than guided. Bases act as hubs where you’ll find facilities and NPCs, some of whom can be recruited if you earn their trust. Out in the field, encounters aren’t always hostile. You can talk, trade, or fight, and even enemies can be hired as companions if you’re willing to pay. Once they’re on your side, their skills become part of your tactical toolkit.

Death matters here, too. Story paths branch based on what you do and how battles end, and losing a life-or-death encounter doesn’t come with an easy rewind. Long-term goals hang over everything, particularly the Infinite Tower, a high-difficulty climb designed for those who want something to measure their builds against once the rest of the world stops pushing back.

