Go Ape Ship! sees you take on the role of an astro-chimp in this fast-paced Among Us-like

Crashing down soon

Take on the void as a crew of uplifted chimps in Go Ape Ship!

Maintain your spacecraft as you complete missions and work alongside your team

Explore and upgrade your spaceship, and take on six different difficulties, including endless mode

The history of sending animals into space is one which is both inspiring and depressing. But Go Ape Ship! takes a slightly wackier view on proceedings, as you and your fellow uplifted simians are tasked with managing a state-of-the-art spaceship and keeping everything running, well, as well as it can.

Go Ape Ship is best described as an Among Us-like, but rather than the various minigames being ways to isolate different crewmembers and pick them off one by one, this time around, they're vital to the smooth running of your ship. And messing them up can have deadly consequences for your crew of chimps.

The focus is also not just on quick one-and-done rounds, either, as you'll be slowly completing different missions and exploring your ship while upgrading its eight distinctive locations to help your mission. You'll even have six different difficult modes, including endless, to challenge you.

Ape Escape (gravity)

The multiplayer co-op genre is one which has grown over the years in a rather encouraging way. And while that massive saturation means many fall by the wayside, it means that more than ever are finally making their way to mobile. And Go Ape Ship's mixture of cute chimps, teamwork and deadly consequences makes it quite an intriguing option.

Go Ape Ship! is set to release later this month, according to its iOS App Store listing and will also be launching on Android. The best part? It'll be free to try-before-you-buy, and let you get a taste of the bananas action of Go Ape Ship before you decide to step aboard permanently.

Want to stay Ahead of the Game with great new releases such as this? Well, be sure to dig into our feature of the same name and check out some exciting upcoming launches, such as this week's subject Throne Crusade: Idle RPG, you can dig into right now!