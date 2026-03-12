Crystal of Atlan introduces its new Artificer-style Inventor class in latest update

Improvised incantations

Ah, the humble artificer, bane or boon of any D&D campaign. They, and classes like them, tend to really push the boundaries of fantasy settings. But over in the East, the concept of magitech really has taken root in fantasy, as is aptly demonstrated with Crystal of Atlan's new inventor class.

The inventor class, in this case, has its archetypal character in the form of Jodi, who uses her magitech mechs while remaining distant from the battle. The inventory class also brings two potential subclasses, Empirica and Rhapsodia, which both have different strengths and weaknesses.

Certainly, Crystal of Atlan is no stranger to magitech elements, but I think this class pushes it to the next level. In particular, I'm intrigued by Rhapsodia and their focus on making use of a humongous mech in their kit. Sure, it may not exactly be Lord of the Rings, but does that matter when you're smashing people to bits?

Inventive

Now's the time to definitely check out our Crystal of Atlan tier list if you haven't already, for more info. And this latest class being launched also comes alongside new limited-time events kicking off today.

Inspiration Chase is the most straightforward to jump into as a login event that offers up daily login rewards, including Erosion Eye Stones and Epic Gear Selection Boxes. Not to mention loosened restrictions on class switching, so you can try inventory right now!

And of course, there's also a brand-new pet being added as part of this lineup. You don't get more kooky than a martial-arts panda now available to accompany you on your adventures in Crystal of Atlan.

Speaking of new launches and updates, do you want to keep up with some of the greatest new releases on mobile? Then simply check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) as we curate a growing list of amazing new releases.