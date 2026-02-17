Menu
Ahead of the Game - Throne Crusade: Idle RPG is fantasy adventuring with minimum effort

An effortless crusade? Sign me up 

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
  • Auto-battle through stages as effortlessly as possible
  • Level up and recruit heroes with different skills
  • Test your might and mettle in the PvP Arena

It's all about celebrating laziness in all its glory in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

How is it possible for me to get lazier and lazier by the minute when it comes to grinding in RPGs? Whether it's the hustle and bustle of daily life taking its toll on me or the fact that I'm just too tired from adulting to do pretty much anything else, the fact remains that levelling up in the least amount of effort possible will never lose its appeal.

a group of adventurers fighting across the kingdom in the main menu

I suppose that's why Throne Crusade: Idle RPG is a lovely time-waster to dive into on days when I simply refuse to lift a finger in my mobile adventures, and with its fantasy setting and convenient auto-progress feature, it's a no-brainer at the end of a long and hard day.

Now, it doesn't reinvent the wheel in any way at all, but that's not a bad thing in this case. Essentially, all you really need to do is tap where the system tells you to tap, and that's to claim rewards and resources to help you progress even quicker. 

Typical of the genre, you'll level up your heroes, mix and match your lineup, and take advantage of their different classes and skills to make each auto-battle more of an easy win than the last.

a party of warriors battling monsters

Equipment can be upgraded and summons can be bought, as you might expect, with a PvP arena too if you're feeling competitive. 

There actually is a bit of a narrative as well, surprisingly, so while it might seem like your average brainless idling at first glance (and I don't say that derogatorily), there's definitely something to look forward to as you go along if you're looking for a bit of motivation on your quests.

So, how do you play Throne Crusade: Idle RPG?

It's playable on both iOS and Android at the moment, with an "early access" tag that probably means you might encounter a few bugs here and there and some locked extra content. The devs release gift codes from the official Facebook page from time to time though, so it's worth having a look if you're looking to get ahead (of the game. I'm so sorry - I couldn't help myself)!

