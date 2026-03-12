Honor of Kings gets major additions with new Flow update alongside news of HoK India

Go East, young man

Honor of Kings is making major inroads with its launch in India today

And the launch comes alongside a major new addition with the Flow update

Jump in and enjoy new quality-of-life features as well as plenty of exciting reward events

Honor of Kings stands head-and-shoulders above some of the biggest MOBAs on the planet. In fact, by many metrics, it is the biggest, and it's only growing stronger with the launch of Honor of Kings' new feature-packed Flow update and its official release in India!

What can you expect in the Flow update? Well, there's a new hero being added in the form of Yango and major adjustments for the characters Nezha, Luara and Fatih. If you're just jumping in for the first time, be sure to check out our Honor of Kings tier list for info on where they end up!

Not only that, but those of you jumping in from India will especially benefit from the new Play as You Download feature that, well, does what it says on the tin. The overall size of the app has also been optimised, not to mention new tips and in-game tutorials as well as other customisation options being made available.

For honor

Speaking of the launch in India, it marks a major milestone for Honor of Kings, especially since the Tencent-owned property would have previously fallen afoul of restrictive legislation targeting many Chinese games. In fact, things seem to have been patched up enough that a major new hero inspired by Indian culture is planned for release, too!

Finally, be sure to keep an eye out for Super Flow Day, kicking off on March 14th! This series of events will offer complimentary goodies ranging from a free Spriteling, a trial period to try out skins and heroes for free, not to mention free draws.

But while Honor of Kings may be at the apex, it's not the only example of the genre on mobile. Why not take a look at our list of the best MOBAs on Android to see what some of our top picks may be?