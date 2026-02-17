Guardian Tales to cross over with anime and manga series Clevatess

Cleave to Clevatess

Guardian Tales is set to host a new crossover with the series Clevatess

Key characters Klen and Nelluru will debut as playable in-game characters

There's an ongoing pickup event and other in-game challenges with special rewards

When it comes to anime crossovers, one genre that unsurprisingly leans quite heavily on them is the anime-inspired RPG. And this time around, it's Guardian Tales who're once more returning to that wellspring of inspiration with the introduction of a new event featuring the cast of Clevatess.

Clevatess is perhaps one of the stranger series I've seen mentioned in regard to collaborations. Set in your typical fantasy world, it follows the titular evil overlord Clevatess, who, in the aftermath of destroying a kingdom, adopts the baby son of the royal family and resurrects one of the fallen adventurers opposing him to raise them.

It's certainly an interesting premise, and the fantasy setting fits in neatly with Guardian Tales. Set to run until March 17th, this new collaboration will see Klen (Clevatess) and Nelluru from the series making their debut as playable characters, alongside additional narrative content featuring the cast.

Rise of the Guardians

If you're looking to grab some of these characters, then there are a couple of key dates you'll want to keep your eye out for. For example, there's an ongoing pickup event letting you nab Klen, available until the end of the event. From March 3rd to 17th, a second event will feature the hero Alicia and an exclusive weapon.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for an ongoing series of event missions to nab a variety of rewards, including your own version of Nelluru. It certainly makes it worth checking in on our Guardian Tales tier list to see what options there are for you to pair up with them!

