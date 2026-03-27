Genshin Impact announces Version Luna VI with a massive northward expansion into Mondstadt

Go North, young man

Genshin Impact is set to expand with the introduction of Version Luna VI

Expect major expansions to the Mondstadt region, including a new boss

Not to mention exciting new story events and more!

MiHoYo's Genshin Impact has a pretty major place in terms of mobile gaming, being perhaps one of (but not the) first major successes in 3D ARPGs. Of course, nowadays, success has often backfired and made it too mainstream for many. But if version Luna VI is any indication, then Genshin Impact still isn't slacking off in terms of content-packed updates.

This update is set to arrive April 8th, and is jam-packed with content. I'm not a Genshin player myself, but one thing I've always found compelling is the design of its setting and locations. So, for those of you who enjoy exploring the northward expansion of the Mondstadt region in this update, it will be welcome news.

Be it Dornman Port or the Temple of Space, there'll be whole new areas to take your adventures to. And you'll want to keep an eye out around the wilderness areas of the port, too, as a new boss, Watcher: Fallen Vigil, will be waiting to challenge you.

Travel agency

Fortunately, as you might expect you're also getting a helping hand exploring all this new content with the new five-star character Linnea, a Geo Bow wielder. Perfect for parties that focus on the Lunar-Crystallize elements and Geo DMG, so be sure to check our Genshin Impact tier lists for some suggestions there.

There's a whole host of other additions, but let's finish up with the tantalising new story events. The Traveler is going to end up in Nod-Krai at a new event hosted by the Merchant's Guild, packed with everyone's favourite (or least favourite) fantasy trope as magitech inventions abound. With plenty of new cooperative challenges as a result of these inventions, you won't be short on things to do come April 8th.

But, if you are finding yourself at a loose end this weekend while waiting for this new update to launch, why not go ahead and dig into our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for something else to enjoy?