Genshin Impact set to launch its Luna V update later this month

Make an impact

Genshin Impact's newest version is launching later this month

And it comes with a major new five-star character in the form of Varka!

Not only that, but get ready to return to Mondstadt for all-new adventures

Well, it's almost the weekend, and if you're a Genshin Impact fan, I have both good and bad news. The bad news is that there's no major content update this weekend, but the good news is that you won't have to wait long for a bunch of new additions either!

That's because Genshin Impact version Luna V is right around the corner and set to launch on February 25th! And for those who love a good dose of nostalgia, there's plenty to look forward to here, but just as much that we've not seen before, such as a new five-star character!

The latest addition to the lineup, which we regularly rank in our Genshin Impact tier list, is none other than Varka. This five-star Anema Claymore wielder offers style and panache while dual-wielding swords, and will be accompanied by a free new appearance for both of his weapons!

Luna-cy

But what about that nostalgia I mentioned? Well, funnily enough, this update will take you back to none other than Mondstadt, one of the starting areas of the entire Genshin Impact experience! You'll have plenty of ways to relive the early days, as well as a variety of activities to participate in.

There's also set to be updates for the Miliastra Wonderland feature, including a new voice system. With all that in mind, there'll be a good reason to check into Genshin Impact when this update launches on February 25th, not least being able to relive your earliest memories of starting off in the hit ARPG that is Genshin Impact.

So if you're stuck for something to do while waiting for this new update, why not dig into some of the other interesting stuff this week? We've got our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for you to dig into!