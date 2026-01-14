Genshin Impact lights up January with the climactic Version Luna IV now available

Moonstruck

Genshin Impact Version Luna IV is now available

It features the climax of the recent storyline with the latest Archon Quest

There are also new five-star characters, an expanded map and the Lantern Rite festival

As the day comes to an end where we are, there's just enough time to cover one of the big updates of the day. That being none other than Genshin Impact's new Luna IV update. And it's certainly got plenty of new content to help you get over those midweek blues!

To start off, story-wise, we've got the climax of the most recent storyline with a new Archon Quest, bringing you into a climactic duel with Il Dottore. And considering Il Dottore has just gained the power of the Moon Marrows, it's going to be far from an easy fight. So be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list to build a good team to take him on.

And speaking of new characters, we've got two five-stars and a four-star joining the lineup with this update. Those being the Moon Maiden Columbina, White Horse Adeptus Zibai and the aspiring Lightkeeper Illuga, respectively.

Light 'em up

Of course, once you're done with Il Dottore, you can also explore even more of the Nod-Krai map. The latest expansion will let you not only explore the Lightkeepers' HQ, but also apparently adds even more hidden nooks and crannies to while away the hours exploring.

But, naturally, there's also a major new event with the return of the Lantern Rite festival. Not only does it unveil more of Zibai's backstory, but there are also the Xiao Lanterns to inscribe with well wishes and even a free four-star character to claim that's sure to help burn away the January blues.

