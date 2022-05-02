Final Gear codes you can use for extraordinary gifts (May 2022)

Developers haven't decided if they are going with gift codes or Final Gear codes, so we are using both!

Looking for the latest Final Gear codes? Well, you're in luck because we've got all the latest right here, neatly packed into a list.

The mobile RPG that feels more like a futuristic shooter with cute girls and mechas has clearly won the hearts of many (myself included). With such a unique play style and approach to auto-play, the game feels nothing like what we've experienced so far. Instead of a rather brainless AI doing all the work for you, you can plan ahead and decide which way you want it to lead your characters, what you want to attack first, and much much more.

Working Final Gear codes (gift codes)

Gametoons

Kakarot197

Aisha

AAruntiwa

FGSNS001

NAKLASGAMER

GachaGamer

CDawgVA

ShortyBlueJova

Blitz

VinIsHere

OhBIGz



MechaGaikotsu

BorkonoGaming

MRSilver

FGCC10A1

YDCBGames

Trashtaste

FG3000

Mtashed

MangoSeven

Cha0tik

SomeMoe

Expired

MogawtyGaming

Tectone

THIRDIMPACT

SECONDIMPACT

FIRSTIMPACT

All the Final Gear codes that are currently available in the game can be found below. These gift codes are only valid for a limited period of time, so make sure you claim them before they expire.

How to redeem codes in Final Gear?

Step 1: Select the Settings option (click on the arrow to expand the menu underneath your player profile if you can't see the Settings)

Step 2: Select the Enter Activation Code option

Step 3: Type in your Final Gear code and select Confirm. That's it! The rewards will automatically arrive on your account

Keep in mind that you can only redeem the codes after you complete stages 1-4 from the Main Story. Follow the steps below to redeem the codes:

How to get more Final Gear gift codes?