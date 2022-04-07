Final Gear welcomes back SSR pilots from "Evangelion" in Season 2 of limited-time event

Preferred Partner Feature

Komoe Technology Limited has announced another exhilarating collaboration event for "Final Gear". In particular, the second season of the "Evangelion x Final Gear Special Collab" welcomes units and mechs from the popular anime series into the "mech and maiden" mobile RPG.

In "Final Gear" 's latest crossover, fans of the tactical title can enjoy Evangelion units beginning April 7th. SSR pilot "Asuka Shikinami Langley (Beast of Flames)"?VO: Miyamura Yuko? will be up for grabs for players who clear event stages. Her exclusive Custom Mech "EVA Unit-02'γ" can also be obtained for free.

Players can fight against the Angels with SSR Pilot "Rei Ayanami(Tentative Name)" (VO: Hayashibara Megumi) with her Custom Mech "Mark. 09", as well as with SSR Pilot "Mari Makinami Illustrious (Dynamite Shooter)" (VO: Sakamoto Maaya) and her Custom Mech "EVA Unit-08β". SSR Pilot "Shinji Ikari and Kaworu Nagisa" (VO: Ogata Megumi & Ishida Akira) with Custom Mech "EVA-13" will also be joining the fray.

Landing on the "Necklyeth Continent" along with the collab-exclusive pilots are limited-time event rewards, special prize pools, new pilot skins and bridge artworks as well. This includes "Region Restoration" and "Collab Special Prize Pool" activities which will pit players against the Angels to score special rewards after clearing Boss stages.

If you're eager to learn more about the limited-time events, you can download Final Gear on the iOS Store iOS App Store or on the Google Store Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.