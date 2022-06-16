Evertale friend codes hub

Evertale is a popular RPG where you collect and train monsters, like in Pokémon. Sometimes defeating monsters and winning battles can be challenging, and this is where you might want the help of your high-level friends.

Making new friends in Evertale can be tiring, but it is important if you want to progress more easily. Don't worry, though. We are here today with a shortcut to help you out. This post will cover everything you need to know about Evertale friend codes. We will also be collecting a whole bunch of them, so feel free to add your own in the comments section below.

What are Evertale friend codes?

There are three types of codes in Evertale - redeem, restore, and friend. Redeem codes can be used to collect free rewards, restore codes can be used to move your account from one device to another and friend codes can be used to add friends.

Friend codes allow you to use your friend's mercenary and also let you earn points if your friends use your mercenary. So it's a win-win situation; the more friends you have, the better it is.

EVERYONE NEEDS FRIENDS!

If you want to make, you have come to the right place. The goal of this post is mainly to get other friends to add, so leave a comment below with your Evertale friend code. That way, we can add you and play together.

How to add friends in Evertale?

Click on the friends' section located on the upper left-hand side of the screen

Click on the find friends tab

Enter a friend code and click on the search button

Now click on the plus icon to add them as your friends

Adding friends in Evertale is quite straightforward. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to add friends in Evertale:

Where to find more Evertale friend codes?

You can find Evertale friend codes all over the game's social media platforms, such as Reddit and Facebook. There are also a lot of community-created websites where you can find more Evertale friend codes.