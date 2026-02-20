Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list - The Champions you want in your crew (February 2026)

With so many Champions to recruit, it can be hard to decide who deserves a spot on your crew. Our Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list aims to make that a bit easier.

Inspired by Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, Foundation: Galactic Frontier is an immersive sci-fi strategy game in which you roam the universe to save humanity, no less. The Galactic Empire has fallen, and new factions have arisen, meaning it's currently total chaos in space.

To progress, you need to construct your spaceship, take care of your crew, and handle emergencies such as fires and pirate attacks. There is a lot of freedom here since you can become whoever you want, like a bounty hunter or a strategist. The choice is yours!

If you need a little help, there are redeem codes out there, and you can find all of them in our Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes list. These codes grant useful rewards, so don't hesitate to use them.

Apart from your basic crew, you can recruit champions in this game. But not all of them are equal, and that's why we created this Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list. Like with a lot of other games, correctly choosing your champions has a huge impact on your progression, so don't hesitate to check out our tier list.