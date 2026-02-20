Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list - The Champions you want in your crew (February 2026)
With so many Champions to recruit, it can be hard to decide who deserves a spot on your crew. Our Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list aims to make that a bit easier.
Inspired by Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, Foundation: Galactic Frontier is an immersive sci-fi strategy game in which you roam the universe to save humanity, no less. The Galactic Empire has fallen, and new factions have arisen, meaning it's currently total chaos in space.
To progress, you need to construct your spaceship, take care of your crew, and handle emergencies such as fires and pirate attacks. There is a lot of freedom here since you can become whoever you want, like a bounty hunter or a strategist. The choice is yours!
If you need a little help, there are redeem codes out there, and you can find all of them in our Foundation: Galactic Frontier codes list. These codes grant useful rewards, so don't hesitate to use them.
Apart from your basic crew, you can recruit champions in this game. But not all of them are equal, and that's why we created this Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list. Like with a lot of other games, correctly choosing your champions has a huge impact on your progression, so don't hesitate to check out our tier list.
1
S Tier
These characters are the best in the game, so they sit at the top of our Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list. If you can recruit them, don't hesitate to use them whenever possible and in all game modes.
Zora Domini is an excellent DPS with a huge damage output, and the same can be said for Killer Bee, who also heals herself, which is a nice bonus.
Ajita is currently the best support. She is a must-have, both for her healing abilities and her team buffs. Finally, Eva von Trier can deal a good amount of damage while lowering the enemies' DEF.
2
A Tier
A lot of characters fall in this tier since there are a lot of powerful champions in Foundation: Galactic Frontier. However, these ones need a bit more to shine: a good synergy, the perfect team composition, and of course, the right upgrades.
If you're looking for some pretty good DPS, you can count on Evan Rogers, Lily, and Kama Moai. As for supports, Aliya, Jodie Béart, Cocoon – which is also a good tank -, and Doug Rockwell are solid picks. Most of them will carry you for a while, but once again, you'll need to find the proper team synergy.
3
B Tier
These champions are average. Not really good, but also not totally bad, you can use them if you don't have a better choice yet. However, don't bother investing in them.
Lani Verita is a pretty basic support. She is useful early on, but you'll need to switch quickly to a better one, like Cocoon or Doug Rockwell.
As for Riian Dessos, he's a DPS that can take down waves of weak enemies, but you'll want stronger characters for specific situations, such as boss fights.
4
C Tier
These characters are useful at the beginning of the game, but that's pretty much it. Don't invest in them and switch to other champions as soon as possible.
And that concludes our Foundation: Galactic Frontier tier list! Hopefully, it will help you choose the best champions and progress faster.
