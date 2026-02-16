Dream and Lethe Record tier list (February 2026)
| Dream and Lethe Record
From absolute tanks to god-tier DPS heavy-hitters, our Dream and Lethe Record tier list ranks all the best heroes across this strategic gacha RPG.
Updated on February 16th, 2026 - Version: 2.0.3 - Added: Tang Bohu
If you’ve recently started playing this gorgeous turn-based RPG, you’ve probably realised how deep its dreamlike storytelling and tactical combat go. Beneath its surreal, painterly visuals and melancholic soundtrack hides one of the most fascinating gacha systems I've seen - and that's why I created this Dream and Lethe Record tier list.
Every character feels like a fragment of memory here. Building your perfect team isn’t just about power - it’s about understanding balance. That’s where this tier list comes in.
Essentially, your success depends on how well you combine characters across dream affinities and memory archetypes. Some will have insane burst DPS, while others serve as synergy (or strategy) boosters.
It also has some interesting mechanics I've never had the pleasure of seeing before, as even lower-tier characters can shine with the right build. That said, if you're looking to help boost your levels more easily with freebies, don't forget to claim the latest Dream and Lethe Record codes too!
Dream and Lethe Record tier listI have to admit - the stunning visuals and engaging play style really helped immerse me into this ancient story, especially with all the famous characters you'll encounter throughout history. It's just fantastic - I can't stress that enough.
Now that I've gushed about it enough, let's dive right in!
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S+ tier
- Liu Che
- Li Bai
- Yang Yuhuan
- Zhou Yu
- Wei Qing
- Xie Xuan
- Cao Zhi
- Xi Shi
- Shangguan Wan'er
- Cao Pi
- Liang Hongyu
Liu Che is a DPS character that deals ST damage and weakens enemies. He can pair well with Wei Zifu to reduce the enemy's Effect Hit. If you can pair him with Ying Zheng, he will deal a lot more damage, so it's a versatile pick (hence the tier).
Yang Yuhuan is a Healer - one of the best and most fun to play. Together with Li Longli (when paired), she will grant additional DMG reduction to the revived target, which is insanely strong. She can also provide extremely reliable heals.
Wei Qing is a Tank, and he goes hand in hand with Huo Qubing to boost an ally's Crit DMG. He buffs the DPS while offering useful debuffs (ATK reduction) against enemies.
2
S tier
- Tang Bohu
- Wu Zeitian
- Sun Ce
- Linnea
- Zhao Yun
- Xin Qiji
- Wang Zhaojun
- Lu You
- Mo Ye
- Gao Changgong
- Jing Ke
- Huo Qubing
- Lu Zhi
- Wei Zifu
Wu Zeitian - as many of you already know her (former Chinese empress) - is a DPS who relies on burn damage that spreads across enemies. She is best paired with Princess Taiping for the additional damage boost, or with Shangguan Wan'er for the sustain. I prefer the latter.
Wang Zhaojun specialises in CC. She can inflict Freeze on enemies, and can also reduce their AGI. She does her best work when paired with Xi Shi to increase the odds of that Freeze landing.
Jing Ke is an SR, but he is a really strong DPS. He deals damage based on the enemy's % - the lower the HP, the higher the damage. You can go for Jing Ke + Gao Jianli to ignore the target's DEF, or with Ying Zheng to grant Jing Ke an additional 40% Crit DMG.
3
A tier
- Xuanzang
- Li Shishi
- Hua Mulan
- Ying Zheng
- Zhang Liang
- Huan Fei
- Xiang Yu
- Li Qingzhao
- Li Shimin
- Da Qiao
- Liu Bang
- Li Chunfeng
- Liu Rushi
Hua Mulan is a decent DPS - she can deal burst damage and can also become quite tanky for a DPS. She's solid as a sub-tank (or support tank), but has no real synergy right now. She's okay if you have no other options.
Ying Zheng can be top tier if you need AoE. He stacks up Golden Dragon to deal more damage, but if you pair him with Han Fen, he will have more DPS. Otherwise, you can go for Ying Zheng + Liu Che to have more Crit STR.
Li Qingzhao is a support who deals damage and grants Vitality to an ally. She is similar to Hua Mulan in the sense that she doesn't have any synergy currently - she is okay, but only in some situations.
4
B tier
- Su Shi
- Wang Xizhi
- Consort Yu
- Fan Li
- Xiao Qiao
- Gao Jianli
- Ruan Ji
- Ji Kang
- Princess Taiping
- Li Longji
- Du Fu
- Zhen Ji
- Yu Xuanji
- Yan Jidao
- Lu Zhu
- Zhou Ehuang
- Xu Fu
Xiao Qiao is a support who inflicts negative effects on the enemies. She can trigger additional attacks, and if you pair her with Zhou Yu, she will deal even more damage.
Du Fu is a sub-attacker/support that is actually a summoner in disguise. He can grant allies the Oriole effect, and if you put Du Fu + Li Bai, he will grant additional Oniole stacks.
Lu Zhu is an R healer who is actually decent. She has synergy with Shi Chong (which is not that great, but it's still something). That synergy grants her additional DEF, which is a nice addition to her healing.
5
C tier
- Yan Hun
- Nian Gungun
- Fortune Spirit
- Fortune Guardian
- Bi Cai
- Mao Yanshou
- Mo Hen
- Zhi Si
- Meizhi
- Di Qing
- Gah Jiang
- Wei Zheng
- Yang Rongji
- Fo Yin
- Li Xiuning
- Pan An
- Sun Simiao
- Yuan Tiangang
- Hongfu
- Shi Chong
- Ba Qing
The characters in the C tier don't really stand out, but you could make them work in the early game - until you have something better to use instead. Don't worry though - if this is all you have, you can use them a bit at the start, and then drop them. I wouldn't recommend keeping them on your team for any longer than you have to.
And that's it for our Dream and Lethe Record tier list! If you're eager to keep track of rankings elsewhere, we've also got an Elpis: Fallen Star tier list and an Eclipsoul tier list to keep you busy!