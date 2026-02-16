Dream and Lethe Record tier list (February 2026)

From absolute tanks to god-tier DPS heavy-hitters, our Dream and Lethe Record tier list ranks all the best heroes across this strategic gacha RPG.

If you’ve recently started playing this gorgeous turn-based RPG, you’ve probably realised how deep its dreamlike storytelling and tactical combat go. Beneath its surreal, painterly visuals and melancholic soundtrack hides one of the most fascinating gacha systems I've seen - and that's why I created this Dream and Lethe Record tier list.

Every character feels like a fragment of memory here. Building your perfect team isn’t just about power - it’s about understanding balance. That’s where this tier list comes in.

Essentially, your success depends on how well you combine characters across dream affinities and memory archetypes. Some will have insane burst DPS, while others serve as synergy (or strategy) boosters.

It also has some interesting mechanics I've never had the pleasure of seeing before, as even lower-tier characters can shine with the right build. That said, if you're looking to help boost your levels more easily with freebies, don't forget to claim the latest Dream and Lethe Record codes too!

Dream and Lethe Record tier list

I have to admit - the stunning visuals and engaging play style really helped immerse me into this ancient story, especially with all the famous characters you'll encounter throughout history. It's just fantastic - I can't stress that enough.

Now that I've gushed about it enough, let's dive right in!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.