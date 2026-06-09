Road to Empress II launches today on mobile for courtly intrigue and royal romance

Road to Empress II is out now on mobile for courtly intrigue and melodrama

Ascent to the highest office in Imperial China, off the back of cunning or clever power-plays

1000 minutes of live-action footage is recorded with lavish sets and costumes to immerse you in your own C-drama

While K-dramas may be one of the most popular foreign-language genres, C-dramas are quickly catching up. Overseas audiences are enamoured with the immaculate costuming and operatic melodrama. But how do you go about living your own Chinese court fantasy? Well, Road to Empress II offers just that as it launches today on mobile with a free trial of the first chapter!

On the surface, Road to Empress II is a simple FMV choose-your-own-adventure game. But dig a little deeper, and you'll find movie-quality visuals, lavish sets and costumes all based upon the iconic and intrigue-filled world of Imperial China. With the first entry in the series getting a thumbs up (with some caveats), Road to Empress II looks set to address those issues and offer even more lavish intrigue and a romance.

Court is in session

Boasting over 1000 minutes of live-action recording, it's not hard to see where the money has gone in Road to Empress II. And while I doubt that it'll be everyone's cup of tea, especially given some people just feel the FMV genre is inherently hard to immerse themselves in, it'll be more than worth a look for those willing to give it a chance.

The FMV genre, if it can be called that, has often had a hard time escaping the legacy of shoddy sets and ludicrously bad acting. And while Road to Empress II may be a bit on the melodramatic side, if you're a fan of C-dramas and looking to experience it up close and personal, then it's well worth checking it out on iOS and Android today!

If making choices and challenging fate is your kind of thing, then you'd do well to see what else mobile has to offer. And let us give you a bit of guidance with our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile for some of our favourite picks!