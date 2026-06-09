Mini Motorways' new Lokum Lanes update lets you manage traffic in sunny Istanbul

Not Constantinople

Mini Motorways is taking players to Istanbul in its newest update

Lokum Lanes lets you manage traffic in the bustling Metropolis

And it also adds boats and the ability to continue after a Game Over!

Mini Motorways has been the premier experience for those of you who enjoy the surprisingly intriguing world of city planning for years now. But it still has new tricks up its sleeve as developer Dinosaur Polo Club introduces the feature-packed new Lokum Lanes update today! And it takes you to none other than the bustling metropolis of Istanbul.

Straddling the Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul is a city of endless cultural heritage. It's also well known for its traffic, in both a good and bad way. But you'll now have the chance to tackle those problems for yourself by helping route cars and transport them across the straits using the iconic Bosphorus Strait Ferry.

Ferry nice

Oh, did I not mention? Boats are back! Now you'll find all-new ways to help ease traffic across waterways, starting with the skylines of Istanbul, and soon to include the equally iconic metropolis of Singapore thanks to the new fan voting campaign to pick the next cities being added.

Not only that, but this update also introduces a small but crucial change to Mini Motorways. Now, even if you hit the Game Over screen, you can instead choose to continue in Creative Mode, whether that's to take a look at your work in totality or experiment to see how you could have succeeded.

While it may be hard to communicate the fun of traffic management, it's not an uncommon puzzle format. And if you're a fan of Mini Motorways (or even just starting out), it'll be well worth checking in to see how this latest update elevates it!

In the meantime though, if you need more puzzle action, then mobile is undoubtedly the place to be. Check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see some of our favourite picks for brain teasers!