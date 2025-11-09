Dream and Lethe Record codes (November 2025)

Meow dolls, cat-themed balls, and precious jades - you can grab all these and more from our handy list of Dream and Lethe Record codes!

From stunning visuals to historically-inspired battles and connections between characters you never thought possible, Dream and Lethe Record has it all. It's a beautiful blend of RPG with adventure and a little bit of gacha to spice things up.

With this turn-based RPG, the gacha works slightly differently - here, you'll have Meow Dolls, which are the premium currency. You will need lots of them if you want to get all the best character combinations to buff up your squad and keep combat strategic (which you can maximise even further with our Dream and Lethe Record tier list!).

Meow Balls are used for Hero Cat Spirit Cultivation, a.k.a. retraining your Cat Spirit. Among the other rewards, you will have Jade (premium currency), Coins and Bond Chests. From the Bond Chests, you'll get lots of useful items, like Opera House Invitations and other gifts that you can give your characters too!

Active Dream and Lethe Record codes

DLRWELCOME

VIP666

VIP999

ZhouSunDLR - 5 Meow Balls, 60 Jade

- 5 Meow Balls, 60 Jade DREAMGAMEE - 5 Meow Balls, 3 Ultra Dust

- 5 Meow Balls, 3 Ultra Dust hellodlr25 - 15 Bond Chests, 80000 Coins

Expired

There are no expired codes at the moment

How to redeem codes in Dream and Lethe Record

Step 1 : Log in to the website .

: Log in to the . Step 2 : After you're logged in, select the Gift Code button that appears underneath the icon.

: After you're logged in, select the button that appears underneath the icon. Step 3 : On the page that opens, find Dream and Lethe Record and click on the button to redeem.

: On the page that opens, find and click on the button to redeem. Step 4 : Type in your gift code in the first text box.

: Type in your in the first text box. Step 5 : Select your server in the second text box.

: Select your in the second text box. Step 6 : Type in your player ID in the third textbox (tap on your profile pic > copy the ID - it looks something like this 12601398004)

: Type in your in the third textbox (tap on your profile pic > copy the ID - it looks something like this 12601398004) Step 7 : Type the security code (CAPTCHA) in the last textbox.

: Type the in the last textbox. Step 8: Tap the Redeem button.

The process to redeem all the freebies is a bit complicated. You can't grab them directly in-game, but I've shared the entire process below:

All the rewards will be sent to your mailbox - don't forget to claim them from there.

How to get more goodies?

Codes not working?

I noticed that most of them appear on the official Facebook account, but also on their Discord server. If you can't read them because sometimes they are shared in Thai, you can always just come back to this page. We're adding any new ones we find to the list!Some of these might be region-locked, so until this lovely fantasy RPG gets an official Global release, some codes might not work. Other times, they might simply have expired, or you might have entered the wrong security code! Make sure to double-check.

Note: When you go to the redemption site, you can change the region and language, and most regions have the English option. That will make the website easier to navigate.

