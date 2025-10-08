Elpis: Fallen Star tier list (October 2025)
| Elpis: Fallen Star
To help you get the most out of your pulls and resources, here’s our latest Elpis: Fallen Star tier list, in plain English, with pros, cons, and a few tips so you don’t waste your summons.
If you’ve been diving into Elpis: Fallen Star, then you already know that not all characters are created equal. Some will carry you through Abyss runs and PvP, while others will feel like dead weight pretty fast.
Although it's not the most outstanding-looking RPG out there, it has that "ooh!" element many of us gacha lovers seek.
Even so, there is a little something-something; if you've played it for a while, you've probably noticed that it's fairly simplistic. That won't matter too much in the long run if you don't mind the chibi-style battles!
How this Elpis: Fallen Star tier list worksThis list prioritises how good the characters are in end-game content, across all modes (Abyss, PvP, story).
Precisely because of that, synergies and team compositions play such an important role too. However, just because someone is in the B or C tier doesn’t mean they’re useless. They might be good for SOME of the content, just not all.
Here’s how the tiers break down:
S+ tier | S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
S+ tier
- GhostSamurai
- Darkwing
- Ivorywing
- Jessica
- Saico
GhostSamurai is a close-range powerhouse who can both dish out damage and keep herself alive. Her Soul Resonance ability doesn’t just heal her - it also reduces the damage your team takes, which makes her incredible for difficult fights. She’s the definition of “self-sustaining”, and that alone puts her comfortably in the top tier.
Ivorywing is one of those rare tanks that doesn’t just soak hits - she actually contributes solid damage, too. Her scaling with Base Defense and her ability to buff Ironclad (Green) allies make her perfect for team setups that require durability. She might not match pure DPS units in terms of damage, but she’s built to last, and that’s what makes her a must-have.
Jessica fills a slightly different niche. She is a hybrid support and frontliner who brings strong team buffs while holding her own on the front line. Think of her as the Green version of GhostSamurai: less flashy damage, but a reliable, all-around character who keeps your formation steady.
S tier
- GhostQueen
- Teostra
- Freya
- Delis
- Nebula
GhostQueen (not to be confused with GhostSamurai) is an entirely different story. She is obtained for free at the start, and she is a pure DPS character. She deals insane amounts of damage, but she also restores SOME health back, just not a lot. The AoE damage dealt is incredible.
Teostra is the character you can opt for as a guaranteed 5* in the beginner gacha, and I strongly recommend him. He's a fighter-type who, although positioned in the front line, can take some damage and dish out more. He's also able to debuff enemies' Attack Speed.
Nebula is a 4*, but her damage is on par with that of other 5* characters. She is Blue, thus buffing the Ghosthunter allies. With her Leader Skill, she can buff their ATK and Crit Rate, which is a considerable buff in the end-game stages.
A tier
- Timmy
- Vee
- Souffle
- Falcon
- Lexie
- Mihal
- Tequila
- Kasha
- The Absolver
- Flark
- Ciel
- Eclipse
These are solid picks. They might not always outshine the S-tier ones, but in the right team and with proper investment, they CAN shine.
Timmy is fairly hit or miss with her Victory Gambit, but she has decent enough AoE that she can be considered good. Her damage mostly relies on DoT (damage over time), which is pretty situational.
Vee is also reliant on RNG, thus landing only in this tier. She is a DPS character who can summon Magic Orbs, dealing DoT - she has decent synergy with Timmy in terms of DoT, but she is Red.
The Absolver is essentially a lesser version of Timmy. She also dealt Hydro DoT that scales with her attack. Her Leader Skill is good, but otherwise, she's pretty average.
B tier
- Arlen
- Kaguya
- Kuki
- Seki
- Aria
- Rum
- The Hymnkeeper
- Valessa
- Opera
- Skylark
- Gima
- Robin
- Reppuu
In the B tier, we mostly have characters that are 4*, with a few exceptions. I don't necessarily recommend you invest your resources in them, since you will probably only use them at the very start.
Skylark is one of the characters I do like from this tier, since her Precision Shot scales with the number of basic attacks. She can deal damage based on that, so if you get her to 5 stacks, she can be decent.
Robin is a tank who gets additional Damage Reflection once her HP drops below a certain point. She gains a lot of passive Defense, which helps in the early game if you manage to get a few copies of her.
C tier
- Nelissa
- Emily
- Marco
- Emma
- Sigrid
- The Merciful
- Ophelia
- Susie
- Lena
- Haidee
- Lumia
- Lulu
- Jasmine
- Annis
- Tina
- Phinis
I would advise you not to invest anything in these characters. The most you could do is upgrade them using the extra copies of each one, which you would inevitably get. Most of the characters in this tier are the 2* and 3* ones that you will most likely never use, aside from keeping them in your collection.
As we come to the end of our Elpis: Fallen Star tier list, why not have a look around for more character rankings on our site? We've got a Blade & Soul Heroes tier list and a Lucky Defense tier list too!