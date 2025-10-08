Elpis: Fallen Star tier list (October 2025)

To help you get the most out of your pulls and resources, here’s our latest Elpis: Fallen Star tier list, in plain English, with pros, cons, and a few tips so you don’t waste your summons.

If you’ve been diving into Elpis: Fallen Star, then you already know that not all characters are created equal. Some will carry you through Abyss runs and PvP, while others will feel like dead weight pretty fast.

Although it's not the most outstanding-looking RPG out there, it has that "ooh!" element many of us gacha lovers seek.

Even so, there is a little something-something; if you've played it for a while, you've probably noticed that it's fairly simplistic. That won't matter too much in the long run if you don't mind the chibi-style battles!

How this Elpis: Fallen Star tier list works

This list prioritises how good the characters are in end-game content, across all modes (Abyss, PvP, story).

Precisely because of that, synergies and team compositions play such an important role too. However, just because someone is in the B or C tier doesn’t mean they’re useless. They might be good for SOME of the content, just not all.

Here’s how the tiers break down: