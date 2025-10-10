Eclipsoul tier list (October 2025)
Our handy Eclipsoul tier list ranks both heroes and soldiers to help you make the most of your lineup across this gorgeous dark fantasy RPG.
With its dark twists and cast of powerful-looking lads, I'd say Eclipsoul has an edge over some of the other gachas you've probably played. Even the SR heroes look like they can easily rip enemies in two - but can they, actually?
Today's Eclipsoul tier list will shed some light on that, since there are lots of heroes you can choose from - and you (clearly) only want the best.
Now, there are also soldiers, not just heroes, who are mandatory if you want to tackle the huge waves of enemies that you're up against. The soldiers can be merged and upgraded, unlike heroes, who can only be upgraded and starred up. They are both equally important, but the thing you need to know is that you will rely mainly on your heroes for heals and damage.
You should always deploy the best heroes you have (preferably SSS) and the strongest soldiers. Don't forget to merge and upgrade the soldiers, since their stats will increase. Since the max number of heroes you can deploy is 5, you should have 5 of your strongest.
Eclipsoul tier list breakdownFor this particular ranking, I decided to switch things up a bit. Instead of splitting everything by tier, I divided it into two sections. One of the sections is dedicated to heroes, and the other to soldiers.
Trust me - this is a lifesaver. I, for one, wish I had something like this to help me out when I started playing.My tip: Feel free to look up the hero you’re curious about, and you’ll see whether they’re worth your resources or if you’re better off saving for someone else (preferably an SSS rarity).
Eclipsoul Heroes tier list
|Hero name
|PvE
|PvP
|Orona
|S+
|S+
|Hux
|S
|S
|Sylvain
|S
|S
|Rowan
|S
|S
|Tara
|S
|S
|Torven
|S+
|A
|Lucius
|S
|S
|Nezha
|S+
|S
|Athos
|S
|A
|Wukong
|S+
|S+
|Heimgo
|A
|B
|Thoros
|A
|A
|Poseidon
|S
|A
|Argus
|S
|A
|Aix
|S+
|S+
|Torska
|A
|A
|Danyris
|B
|C
|Olivia
|S
|S
|Lutu
|S
|A
|Fiora
|S+
|S+
|Lightning
|S
|S
|Avril
|S
|S
|Eliza
|S+
|S
|Delaorme
|S
|S
|Morr
|S+
|S+
|Ellyne
|S
|S
|Azer
|S
|S
|Narcissus
|S+
|S+
|Modi
|S
|S
|Dalfina
|S+
|S+
|Morrin
|S+
|B
|Ramon
|C
|C
|Maidna
|B
|B
|Olag
|C
|C
|Ryan
|C
|C
|Greg
|C
|C
|Iman
|C
|C
|Wolit
|C
|C
|Zeka
|C
|C
Wukong (SSS) is one of the best heroes for PvE and PvP alike. He has everything you need a top-tier hero to have: damage, sustain (lifesteal), buffs for the allies, AND dodge, on top of everything else. He is a must-have, so if you consider playing Eclipsoul, you can opt to purchase the beginner pack that gives you a Wukong guaranteed.
Morr is just an SSR, but he is amazing, both in PvP and PvE. He can deplete the enemy's Rage and reduce their ATK, which is amazing, regardless of content. The best part about Morr is that thanks to his Passive, he can stack his ATK and Crit Rate.
Orona is a mix of damage dealer/mage and support, but you will still need a healer, even if you have her on the team. She's mainly a debuffer (reduces enemy healing) and damage dealer, but she is really strong, especially in PvP.
Eclipsoul Soldiers tier list
|Tier
|Soldier name
|S
|Deathblade Giant, Gravespawn, Frozen Dragon, Frozen Ravager, Blade Spirit, Mortal Cannon, Razor Blaster, Assault Spider, Wraith Guard
|A
|Phantom Ravager, Swamp Piercer, Lunar Lady, Witch Irene, Swamp Slayer, Shormo, Bloodaxe Spirit, Guardian Spirit
|B
|Tarmogoyf, Savage Giant, Deathblade, Swamp Guardian, Iron Warrior, Misty Jack
|C
|Grave Dragon, Imperial Blade, Imperial Spear, Imperial Bow
Soldiers in Eclipsoul mean numbers, and there's strength in numbers, isn't there? Here, soldiers are the additional groups of heroes you will deploy to fight alongside the heroes. You need them to help with keeping the enemies in check or to heal your team.
When you take Gravespawn, for example, you have a soldier who summons dragons to fight for you. This one works in some situations, but not every time.
As for the Wraith Guard, it's one of my favourite front lines. Despite being just an SR, the Wraith Guards are super tanky and can also buff allies, granting them damage reduction. Works incredibly well with other melee heroes too.
