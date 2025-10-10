Eclipsoul tier list (October 2025)

Our handy Eclipsoul tier list ranks both heroes and soldiers to help you make the most of your lineup across this gorgeous dark fantasy RPG.

With its dark twists and cast of powerful-looking lads, I'd say Eclipsoul has an edge over some of the other gachas you've probably played. Even the SR heroes look like they can easily rip enemies in two - but can they, actually?

Today's Eclipsoul tier list will shed some light on that, since there are lots of heroes you can choose from - and you (clearly) only want the best.

Now, there are also soldiers, not just heroes, who are mandatory if you want to tackle the huge waves of enemies that you're up against. The soldiers can be merged and upgraded, unlike heroes, who can only be upgraded and starred up. They are both equally important, but the thing you need to know is that you will rely mainly on your heroes for heals and damage.

You should always deploy the best heroes you have (preferably SSS) and the strongest soldiers. Don't forget to merge and upgrade the soldiers, since their stats will increase. Since the max number of heroes you can deploy is 5, you should have 5 of your strongest.

Eclipsoul tier list breakdown

For this particular ranking, I decided to switch things up a bit. Instead of splitting everything by tier, I divided it into two sections. One of the sections is dedicated to heroes, and the other to soldiers.

Trust me - this is a lifesaver. I, for one, wish I had something like this to help me out when I started playing.

Feel free to look up the hero you’re curious about, and you’ll see whether they’re worth your resources or if you’re better off saving for someone else (preferably an SSS rarity).