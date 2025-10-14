Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra introduces Super Saiyan Gotenks as its latest character

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra is introducing its newest character with Super Saiyan Gotenks

The fusion of Goten and Trunks comes with many recognisable abilities, like the Ghost Kamikaze Attack

While not yet available, gameplay footage already indicates they'll be formidable

Dragon Ball is a series with decades of history, and one that's since immortalised author Akira Toriyama. The vast roster that it has under its belt is also a great source to mine for new characters in gaming adaptations. Case in point with Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra and its latest addition, Super Saiyan Gotenks!

Announced earlier today, Gotenks will be familiar to many longtime fans of the series. Introduced during the Majinn Buu arc alongside the concept of Fusion itself, Gotenks is a combination of the characters Goten and Trunks who combined their powers to face off against the titular pink meanie.

Naturally, this means finishers like the Ghost Kamikaze Attack and others are part of their repertoire. No doubt Gotenks will be a shoe-in for the higher echelons of our Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tier list! But we'll have to wait until people get their hands on this character properly to find out.

Dance, dance, dance

Gotenks' abilities certainly are impressive, with his exultation passive applying a speed boost to nearby allies when assisting against a foe or KO'ing them. His beam rush attack uses that ability that never actually kills anybody in the show to spam energy blasts at opponents.

And of course, we also get the obligatory Super Saiyan power-up, which becomes available at level seven and boosts his base HP and all attack power. But for my money, the most useful skill for teams will be (and I can't believe I'm writing this) the Galactic Donut, which pulls in enemies to a single spot, perfect for setting up AoE attacks.

If you're utterly baffled by all this, then don't worry, because we've got you covered. Dig into our list of the top three Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tips to get the lowdown on how to duke it out between these top martial artists.