Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra releases version 1.2 with Toppo the God of Destruction

God of Destruction Toppo joins Gekishin Squadra’s roster

He boasts powerful moves with the Massive Sphere of Destruction Super

Version 1.2 also releases with some balance tweaks

A few weeks after Super Saiyan Gotenks burst onto the scene, Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra is keeping the energy sky-high with another powerhouse addition.

The latest update borrows from Universe 11, bringing the God of Description Toppo. Thankfully, Gekishin Squadra features none of his justice speeches, but all the divine powers. And that’s not even all because the patch 1.2 makes all Gods of Destruction even stronger.

Toppo’s passive is called Mark of Destruction, which is a brutal stacking mechanic that slowly eats away at your opponents while powering up Toppo’s onslaught. The Mark is applied for every strike you deal, making every combo a ticking time bomb.

Destructive Flash and Demolition Tornado let him keep moving while attacking, ideal for cornering weaker foes, while Sphere of Destruction: Tempered turns defence into offence by punishing anyone bold enough to hit him mid-stance. His Super, Massive Sphere of Destruction, detonates all stacks of the Mark at once, dealing massive bonus damage and vaporising anyone who dares survive too long.

Beyond the new god-tier addition, the v1.2 patch dials in on balance. Zamasu regeneration has been buffed, allowing him to stay in battle a little longer, while Gamma 1 and 2 see mixed adjustments.

Gamma 1 gets a health boost, but Gamma 2’s HP drops slightly, which is, of course, compensated by faster attacks and improved healing from Gamma Impact. A subtle but major rule change also makes Gods of Destruction even scarier, as their forced-movement abilities now ignore Unstoppable and Immune to All statuses.

If you’re testing Toppo’s destructive potential or adjusting your squad after the patch, don’t miss our Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tier list to see where everyone stands in the new meta. Things are about to get messy in the most Dragon Ball way possible: lots of yelling, lots of energy blasts, and absolutely no mercy.