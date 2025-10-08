Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra introduces new start emotes for key characters

Show off

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has introduced new start emotes

Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku, Majin Buu and Zamasu all have snazzy new openers

Meanwhile, season one is fully underway with more content planned soon

With its mixture of MOBA action and famous faces from across the Dragon Ball franchise, Gekishin Squadra has been making its mark. And while we're waiting for some major new additions, Gekishin Squadra hasn't been lax in adding stuff like new finishers based on hit moments from Akira Toriyama's iconic series.

The latest additions are new start emotes for Super Saiyan 3 Son Goku, Majin Buu (Good) and Zamasu. Perfect for showing off what exactly your opponent is in for from these three. Be sure to check out our Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra tier list to see exactly where these guys sit.

But I'm sure you're wondering exactly what the situation is with a new season. Currently, Gekishin Squadra is in the midst of season one, and as we feel out this newest entry in the franchise, there's plenty of space for new additions.

Filler arc

For the moment, as explained in the video above, we're squarely in the early days of season one. However, Gekishin Squadra is planned to have a 2-3 month season structure that will see new content added. So for the moment, we can mostly rely on there being minor new additions, such as the start poses!

This is one of the minor drawbacks of the MOBA format, as it means that you'll find yourself waiting a while for new content drops to support this mainly multiplayer release. At the same time, with how many famous faces are popping up, I think it's safe to say there's plenty for those of you Dragon Ball devotees to dig into.

In the meantime, if you're planning on jumping into Gekishin Squadra for the first time and have no clue how to play, we've got you covered. Check out our top three tips for Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra beginners.