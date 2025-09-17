3 tips you need to know before playing Gekishin Squadra
These Gekishin Squadra tips will help you hit the ground running and climb the ranks in no time.
If you already started playing Gekishin Squadra, chances are you've already noticed just how different it is from other MOBAs (like Wild Rift or Honor of Kings). You might have also thought about what the actual PvE tasks are and how you can clear them to level up. That's why I've decided to cover some important Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tips right here.
These tips are good to know beforehand. That way, you know exactly what to expect when you start any battle. They'll help you understand levelling, but also the mini-bosses you can face. You'll also learn what the ultimate goal is in the battles, so you can become a valuable asset for your team.
So far, we've created a Gekishin Squadra tier list, so if you're completely new, you should check that out. The characters are ranked according to their power, so you should try to pick a character that not only fits your play style but is strong enough to win games.
Gekishin Squadra tipsOn the following pages, I have shared a few tips to help you get better at DB Gekishin Squadra, and if you're completely new, to help you set some expectations. Of course, having played Wild Rift (check out our tier list for that) for a long time, some of these were a no-brainer. However, if you're completely new (especially to the genre), these are going to help you understand everything a lot easier.
Trust me, everything will make sense the moment you start playing, if you follow them. Let's dive right in!
Tip #1 - Focus on leveling before you start PvP
In Gekishin Squadra, your character always starts at level 1. You will have to fight various enemies in PvE, which are scattered across the map. I suggest you don't go too far away from your base, because you risk running into the enemy team. If you run into some enemies, simply retreat towards your base and look for a safer spot to farm.
Begin by fighting enemies that aren't too high level or too strong, simply because it'll be a lot faster for you to get EXP. Once you've levelled up enough by beating lower-level enemies, move on to the stronger ones.
Keep grinding those PvE opponents until you're pretty confident your level is high enough.
At that point, you can safely head towards the more PvP-active areas on the minimap (you will see them in the top left corner of the screen), and join your teammates in battle.
Tip #2 - Team up with your allies
Teaming up with allies to take down enemies is the easiest way to ensure victory. Depending on the class you play, you might be able to take down an opponent in a 1v1 situation if you are high enough level. Your skills and skill order will also play a part in this, so make sure you know what your character can and cannot do.
The best course of action is to move to an area next to your teammates or next to one of the teammates who is currently the strongest. You can lend them a hand by attacking the enemies they're fighting, and while there are no opposing team members around, just carry on farming.
Attack the map bossesLike in every other MOBA (even if Gekishin Squadra is not a pure MOBA), you will find various enemies (PvE) on the map that you can fight. You can try tackling them by yourself if you're high level, but otherwise it's best if you team up with your allies and take them down together.
These PvE bosses will grant you various buffs that will help you achieve victory. It's something not a lot of players try to do in DBGS, especially at the lower ranks, but it's a good habit to form. In higher rank battles, these are super important because they can be the deciding factor between a victory and a loss.
Tip #3 - Play and develop a character that you actually enjoy...
...even if it's not top-tier.
This is, without doubt, something that will play a huge role. I believe many of the characters you play can be good, even if they aren't currently ranked in the top tiers. It all comes down to how well you can actually play that character, so make sure you pick one that you enjoy.
Learn all the skills and combos of that character, too. The best approach is to learn two characters at a high level, in case someone decides to pick your main. You should be prepared by having a backup pick.
Don't stress too much over the roles - when you queue up, you can choose the role you wish to play, and the game will queue you up with players of complementary roles. All you have to do is know your role and play it well.
That's why knowing a character's strengths and weaknesses is often more important than simply playing a top-tier character who you don't enjoy at all.
