3 tips you need to know before playing Gekishin Squadra

These Gekishin Squadra tips will help you hit the ground running and climb the ranks in no time.

If you already started playing Gekishin Squadra, chances are you've already noticed just how different it is from other MOBAs (like Wild Rift or Honor of Kings). You might have also thought about what the actual PvE tasks are and how you can clear them to level up. That's why I've decided to cover some important Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra tips right here.

These tips are good to know beforehand. That way, you know exactly what to expect when you start any battle. They'll help you understand levelling, but also the mini-bosses you can face. You'll also learn what the ultimate goal is in the battles, so you can become a valuable asset for your team.

So far, we've created a Gekishin Squadra tier list, so if you're completely new, you should check that out. The characters are ranked according to their power, so you should try to pick a character that not only fits your play style but is strong enough to win games.

Gekishin Squadra tips

On the following pages, I have shared a few tips to help you get better at DB Gekishin Squadra, and if you're completely new, to help you set some expectations. Of course, having played Wild Rift (check out our tier list for that) for a long time, some of these were a no-brainer. However, if you're completely new (especially to the genre), these are going to help you understand everything a lot easier.

Trust me, everything will make sense the moment you start playing, if you follow them. Let's dive right in!