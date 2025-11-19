Disney Dreamlight Valley's Wishblossom Ranch expansion now available on Apple Arcade

Hi-ho, Silver!

Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Wishblossom Ranch expansion is here

It introduces the titular ranch and horses as new animal companions

Work with new Disney characters to restore the ranch and meet three famous equine companions

With its vast cast of famous Disney faces and various furniture and decorations drawn from the vault, it's no surprise that Disney Dreamlight Valley is so popular. In fact, I think the only thing that would make it more popular is adding horses. Oh, they've done that? Yes, Wishblossom Ranch is now available for Disney Dreamlight Valley!

While they may not be the most common animal companions, horses have frequently accompanied Disney's heroines (and heroes) on their adventures. But with the titular Wishblossom Ranch having fallen into the hands of famed animal lover (sarcasm) Cruella De Vil, things have fallen apart for the equine inhabitants of the valley.

Restoring the Wishblossom Ranch will see you teaming up with Snow White, Tinker Bell, Tigger and even Cruella herself (at times) to turn things around for the ranch. You'll also be able to befriend three horses from throughout the Disney film vault, with Khan (Mulan), Maximus (Tangled) and Pegasus (Hercules).

Cantering

You'll have plenty of reasons to mount up and take to a gallop with Wishblossom Ranch, offering three new biomes to explore. But don't expect them to help out just anyone, as you'll need to care for your chosen animal companion by increasing their Friendship Level. In turn, you'll be able to customise them with accessories and other styles, as well as get their help in daily tasks around the Valley.

All things considered, it's a great series of new additions for the Valley. And the best part is that if you're an Apple Arcade player, you won't have to worry about buying the new expansion, as it's now available absolutely free!

