Disney Dreamlight Valley teases the introduction of fan-favourite Hercules

Disney Dreamlight Valley has teased its latest upcoming character

Hercules, from the film of the same name, is set to be the newest addition

And judging by what's been teased, you can expect ancient Greek-themed cosmetics too

Once more, Disney Dreamlight Valley is plumbing the depths of the Disney Vault after their last major update introduced Pocahontas. In their latest teaser, we get a good idea of the content roadmap for this themed life sim, including the upcoming arrival of one very special Disney character hailing from mythical Greece this summer.

Disney's Hercules found itself sandwiched between two big hits in the form of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Mulan when it first released, often being compared unfavourably to the two. But since then, it's gained a huge amount of popularity with Disney fans, and unlike some films (looking at you, Atlantis), the studio doesn't seem intent on burying it.

Yes, the latest new character being teased is none other than Hercules himself! And while the teaser over on Disney Dreamlight Valley's Twitter is light on details, it does look as if we'll be getting some ancient Greek-themed cosmetics, amongst other additions.

Honey, you mean HUNK-ules

I was never much of a Disney fan as a kid (probably not helped by my parents showing me fare such as Time Bandits), however, after watching Hercules for myself last year, I found it held up surprisingly well. And while I'll still put Atlantis higher in my list of (relatively) underrated Disney films, I don't deny there's plenty to enjoy there.

For the moment, it's just this teaser we've got to go on. But I wouldn't be surprised if we get more exciting action-adventure content in the next update to fit Hercules. So stay tuned, and we'll report as and when more details are unveiled.

In the meantime, if you want to expand your palate of life sim action on mobile, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see what some of our favourite picks in this notoriously cosy genre are?