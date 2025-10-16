Disney Dreamlight Valley set to introduce an iconic princess and horses as revealed in new showcase

Happy Valleys

Disney Dreamlight Valley has unveiled its new additions in the latest showcase livestream

Wishblossom Ranch is coming this November and is packed with features

Meanwhile, Cruella De Vil, Tigger and Cinderella are all set to join the Valley

If you're a frequent reader (and why wouldn't you be?) you'll likely remember we covered the upcoming showcase livestream for Disney Dreamlight Valley recently. Well, that showcase has now taken place, and it's definitely delivered on the promise of major reveals! Be that an iconic Disney princess or the debut of a long-awaited new feature.

Of course when I say iconic, I mean it in the literal sense. Classic Disney princess Cinderella is the next major character to make their way to the valley. They'll need little introduction for Disney aficianados, or film buffs in general, as the original Cinderella is considered one of the company's most iconic films alongside smash-hit Snow White.

Cinderella will have her own storyline and friendship quests. But she's sharing double billing with news of a major expansion. Because the previously announced Wishblossom Ranch adds probably the only thing Disney fans could want more with the addition of horses.

Just say neigh

Releasing November 19th, Wishblossom Ranch lets you befriend and ride horses around the Valley. They'll help out with gardening, mining and cleaning, and in return you'll care for them with feeding, brushing and petting. Each horse has special abilities, which unlock as you expand your friendship with them. There's also new biomes, animal companion types, crafting and building options you'll want to check in on when it launches.

And as if the addition of Cinderella wasn't enough, there's four new characters joining later this year and into the next! Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Tigger from Winnie the Pooh and the previously announced Snow White and Tinker Bell.

