War Robots introduces cross-platform progression to let you play from anywhere

Like any live service, My.Games' popular mech battler War Robots has plenty of content to dig into. Be that unlocking new robots or accruing those sweet, sweet stats. But if you were switching platforms, you'd be out of luck if you wanted to share that progress, until now, that is. Because War Robots is introducing cross-progression!

How does it work? Well, if you've been living under a particularly large, sci-fi-shaped rock, then here are the basics: You connect your account to a new identifier called a My.Games ID and then log in to your account using it. Once you've linked your account, you can then log in on any platform where War Robots is available and continue your progression.

It's a relatively small change, but a big addition for longtime players. Nowadays, few of us actually play on a single platform, so being able to switch seamlessly between them is a great play on My.Games' part.

Mech Up

It's especially notable that this change is coming just recently after the release of the official APK file . Intended to allow players to download and play War Robots without even having to touch a traditional storefront, introducing cross-progression makes it even more seamless.

The changes are interesting from the point of view that mobile is increasingly becoming not an 'outsider' platform, but a part of a wider ecosystem. The upside is that you can play and progress no matter where and when you access it, the downside is that it increasingly feels like you have to juggle logins, IDs and accounts to play.

Still, even if you're put off by it, it's hard to deny that mobile is having a great year for releases as usual. So why not make your voice heard for your favourite mobile release by voting in the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards?