Disney Dreamlight Valley’s World of Frozen event brings Arendelle and a Disneyland Paris crossover

A seasonal shift from romance to snow

World of Frozen event runs until April 1st with themed cosmetics and decor

Elsa and Anna receive new Dream Styles alongside Arendelle items

Sweepstakes offers a Disneyland Paris trip tied to the Frozen land debut

Good timing, honestly. The Puppy Love season in Disney Dreamlight Valley has barely just wrapped up, and right on cue, it's gotten considerably colder outside. Very on brand for a World of Frozen celebration. The romance pivot to Arendelle is live now, tying directly into the debut of the new Frozen-themed land at Disneyland Paris, and it's brought the icy decor to match.

Until April 1st, the Premium Shop is fully committed to Arendelle. Elsa and Anna get new Dream Styles – Frozen Elsa and Adventurous Anna, alongside a spread of wintery decor, including the Frozen Palace and Enchanted Ice Fountain.

That real-world connection goes further with a sweepstakes hosted by Gameloft. The prize is a trip for up to four people to Disneyland Paris. Park tickets, a three-night stay at Disney Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel, meal vouchers, and return flights included.

To enter, you must stage your avatar in a Frozen-inspired scene and post it on social media with the hashtags #GameloftSweepstakes and #DDVWorldOfFrozen2026, and you're in the running.

There's also a smaller, more immediate freebie on the way. On April 8th, a Rúna Handheld Purse, inspired by the adorable little troll exclusive to the new Frozen land at Disneyland Paris, will be given away across Gameloft's social channels.

This crossover completely blurs the line between the life sim and the parks. Dreamlight Valley has always played with that crossover, but tying a content drop this closely to a real-world opening makes it feel more tangible than usual.

Disneyland Paris has been on my list this year anyway. Writing about this feels like a sign I should probably just book it already.

If you're looking for something to fill the time while you wait for your Frozen Palace to arrive, our list of the best adventure games on iOS is worth a scroll.