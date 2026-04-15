Disney Dreamlight Valley sees the return of limited-time Star Wars collection this month

Disney Dreamlight Valley is reintroducing its Star Wars collection for 2026

Grab a new outfit inspired by Padme Amidala and a Tatooine-themed house

Other goodies drawn from last year's collection are also available to purchase.

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley will soon be able to enjoy new content inspired by a galaxy far, far away as the Star Wars collection returns in 2026. Brand-new content debuts in the shop to let you bring the fun to your own personal valley, including some returning pieces from the previous Star Wars collection.

The debuting pieces entering the shop and available until May 6th include a new BB-8 companion themed after the droid from the recent sequel trilogy, a Summer Meadow outfit inspired by Padme Amidala, and a player house that lets you live out your dreams of being a moisture farmer on Tatooine! (Luke would be proud...).

Meanwhile, returning items consist of the R2-D2 companion, Padme's Lakeside outfit and Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber. Not to mention a variety of other goodies that you can unlock by visiting the shop during the event period.

Dreaming of the Stars

Star Wars is in a funny sort of place at the moment. I would think that this is probably the most popular time it's ever had, with more spinoff media than ever before. But, as people always moan about, sometimes the simplicity of the earlier films has its own special appeal. Yes, even the prequels.

As for how well this'll appeal to fans? Well, it certainly stands out as Star Wars is probably Disney's only big sci-fi franchise (if you discount: The Black Hole, Treasure Planet, Atlantis- which they certainly seem to), so I've no doubt that many of you will find at least something you want to grab from this collection.

Fancy having some more sci-fi adventures? Then dive into our list of the nine best Star Wars games for Android and check out our top picks from a team of bona fide lovers of a galaxy far, far away themselves!