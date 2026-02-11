Disney Dreamlight Valley's romantic Puppy Love update is now live just in time for Valentine's

Romance (and spaghetti) is in the air

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to up the romance with new update Puppy Love

Debuting today, it features iconic animated characters, The Lady and the Tramp

Jump into a new realm, embark on an additional star path and experience further events this spring!

Love is in the air, except if you're a bachelor, in which case it's just seasonal depression. But either way, you can perk yourself up with none other than the hit life sim and Apple Arcade mobile exclusive Disney Dreamlight Valley and their latest update, Puppy Love, debuting today!

If you're somehow not familiar, The Lady and the Tramp tells a classic tale of star-crossed lovers as the titular doggy duo consisting of a pampered pet and a streetwise stray. Unsurprisingly, this new update is intended to then tie into the Valentine's Day celebrations, and will offer a brand-new realm themed after the 1900s setting of the original film to explore.

The Valentine's Day event, which runs from now until February 25th, will see you taking on tasks from the Valley's most iconic romantic characters. Accomplishing them will net you an all-new emote and photo frame to celebrate the holiday.

Dream on

Naturally, there's also an all-new Star Path to explore with the Paw-fect Romance (geddit?) that offers up everything from turn-of-the-century fashion to new cuisine and other exciting additions.

And the events don't stop there either. From March 11th to 17th, the Lucky You event makes a return to coincide with St Patrick's Day and offers up both new and returning rewards to nab by collecting clovers.

Finally, there's the Eggstravaganza event arriving from April 1st to 21st and follows the usual Easter-centric activity of egg hunting, as you can also grab previous event rewards and new recipes for jumping in! All in all, it's shaping up to be a good spring for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

But if you're not fortunate enough to be in on Disney Dreamlight Valley, there's still plenty of great life sims out there to scratch the proverbial itch. Case in point, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for what we think are worth playing?