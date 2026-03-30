Disney Dreamlight Valley's newest update for the start of next month will feature Pocahontas

Haaave you eeever seen a wolf cry

Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update is set to arrive, with the introduction of Pocahontas!

Whispers of the Wind sees you meet the famous face, who'll eventually join the Valley

And she'll also help out the player in uncovering the secrets behind mysterious new phenomena

It's a testament to the depth and breadth of the Disney Vault that, even after many years since launch, Disney Dreamlight Valley still hasn't featured all of its famous faces. And the next update is sure to be exciting for some of you, as Disney Dreamlight Valley's Whispers of the Wind update on April 8th will officially introduce Pocahontas to the game!

Pocahontas will need little introduction to fans of Disney from the turn of the millennium. A beloved albeit somewhat controversial retelling of the life of the Powhatan princess of the same name, it's nevertheless a cult favourite among Disney fans, historical veracity notwithstanding.

Either way, Disney Dreamlight Valley focuses on a whole new adventure, taking you to meet Pocahontas and eventually welcome her to the Valley itself, where she'll bring her own home and also help out the player in uncovering the secrets behind strange phenomena affecting the moon and tides around the land.

Another famous face

Certainly, even I was a little surprised that Dreamlight Valley still hasn't managed to plumb all the depths of the Disney Vault. But then again, after nearly a century of animation, I really shouldn't be shocked.

Pocahontas itself was certainly a surprisingly controversial film, at least when I did a little background research back in my media studies days. Probably for dealing with what is relatively recent and close-to-home history for American viewers. But, for many fans, it's as crucial as something like Snow White or Cinderella to their formative years, so I'm sure they'll welcome these new additions.

If you're looking to see what other life sims really make their mark on mobile, besides the Apple Arcade-exclusive Dreamlight Valley, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to see which we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a bona fide hit of the genre?