Disney Dreamlight Valley - All cooking recipes currently available
Gameloft’s recently released Disney Dreamlight Valley takes players to the titular dreamlight valley, filled with their favourite characters and biomes inspired by the vast Disney vault. Like other “life simulation” games such as Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, players slowly rebuild the dilapidated dreamlight valley, customising their character, home and more - all while cooking, fishing, farming and exploring the world to meet new characters and clear the corruptive Vile Thorns.
While Disney Dreamlight Valley sadly isn’t available for the majority of mobile gamers, Apple has managed to swing the exclusive licence to bring the title to Apple Arcade. So if you’re a subscriber, you can go and play it now! And if you aren’t…well, maybe this is what’s going to swing it for you?
A major part of the game is cooking, both because certain recipes are needed for completing quests and also because Energy is an important thing to keep an eye on. Virtually every action in-game expends a character’s energy, so if you want to keep cooking, fishing and harvesting, you’ll need to keep that supply up. One way to do that is by consuming cooked recipes.
Here’s a brief list of all the recipes currently available for Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Currently available recipesNote: Some recipes will not have a specific ingredient tied to them, but rather a category. For example, as we noted in our coverage of the Sushi recipe, any fish can be used rather than a specific type. However, ingredients of a higher quality will make a meal both more valuable and provide more energy to a player when consumed. You'll also need to construct a crafting station called a Cooking Station to create these recipes!
1
Appetisers
|Arendellian Pickled Herring
|Bell Pepper Puffs
|Buñuelos
|Cheese Platter
|Chili Pepper Puffs
|Coffee
|Crackers
|Creamy Soup
|Crudités
|Dream Fizz
|Eggplant Puffs
|French Fries
|Gazpacho
|Green Salad
|Grilled Vegetables
|Grilled Veggie Platter
|Hard-Boiled Eggs
|Latte
|Large Seafood Platter
|Mocha
|Okra Soup
|Onion Puffs
|Oyster Platter
|Pickled Herring
|Potato Leek Soup
|Potato Puffs
|Pottage
|Pumpkin Puffs
|Pumpkin Soup
|Purée
|Roasted Asparagus
|Salad
|Sautéed Mushrooms
|Seafood Appetiser
|Seafood Platter
|Soufflé
|Sweet Herring
|Tomato Soup
|Vegetable Soup
|Zucchini Puffs
2
Entrees
|Apple-Cider-Glazed Salmon
|Baked Carp
|Basil Omelet
|Bouillabaisse
|Carp Salad
|Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
|Chowder
|Creamy Garlic Scallops
|Crispy Baked Cod
|Fish Creole
|Fish 'n' Chips
|Fish Pasta
|Fish Pie
|Fish Risotto
|Fish Salad
|Fish Sandwiches
|Fish Soup
|Fish Steak
|Fish Tacos
|Fugu Sushi
|Ghostly Fish Steak
|Greek Pizza
|Grilled Fish
|Grilled Fish Entree
|Gumbo
|Hearty Salad
|Hors d'Oeuvres
|Kappa Maki
|Kronk's Spinach Puffs
|Lancetfish Paella
|Leek Soup
|Lemon Garlic Swordfish
|Lioness Feast
|Lobster Roll
|Maguro Sushi
|Maki
|Margherita Pizza
|Marvelous Jam
|Mediterranean Salad
|Mushroom Pizza
|Mushu's Congee
|Omelet
|Pan-Fried Angler Fish
|Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables
|Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables
|Pasta
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Pizza
|Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon
|Porridge
|Porridge with Fruits
|Ranch Salad
|Ratatouille
|Sake Maki
|Sake Sushi
|Savory Fish
|Scrambled Egg
|Seafood Pasta
|Seafood Pie
|Seafood Salad
|Seafood Soup
|Seared Rainbow Trout
|Simple Fried Perch
|Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
|Sole Meunière
|Spaghetti Arrabbiata
|Spicy Baked Bream
|Steamed Fugu
|Sushi
|Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
|Sweet Udon
|Tamagoyaki
|Tasty Salad
|Tasty Veggies
|Tekka Maki
|Teriyaki Salmon
|Tuna Burger
|Vegetarian Pizza
|Vegetarian Stew
|Vegetarian Taco
|Veggie Casserole
|Veggie Pasta
|Veggie Pie
|Veggie Skewers
|Walleye en Papillote
3
Desserts
|"My Hero" Cookie
|Apple Pie
|Apple Sorbet
|Aurora's Cake
|Banana Ice Cream
|Banana Pie
|Banana Split
|Beignets
|Berry Salad
|Birthday Cake
|Biscuits
|Blueberry Pie
|Boba Tea
|Candy
|Caramel Apples
|Carrot Cake
|Cheesecake
|Cherry Pie
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Chocolate Waffles
|Coconut Boba Tea
|Coconut Cake
|Coconut Ice Cream
|Crepe
|Dream Ice Cream
|Fruitcake
|Fruit Salad
|Fruit Sorbet
|Gingerbread House
|Gray Stuff
|Gooseberry Boba Tea
|Hot Cocoa
|Ice Cream
|Jam Waffles
|Lemon Sorbet
|Meringue Pie
|Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies
|Mint Boba Tea
|Mint Candy
|Mint Chocolate
|Mint Sorbet
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|Pawpsicle
|Peanut Butter Waffles
|Plain Snow Cones
|Raspberry Boba Tea
|Red Fruit Pie
|Red Fruit Sorbet
|Root Beer
|Shake
|Snow White's Gooseberry Pie
|Sour Snow Cones
|Spring Chocolate
|Spring Egg Bowl
|Spring Mimosa Eggs
|Sweet Slush
|Tropical Pop
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|Waffles
|Wedding Cake
|Whimsical Pie
|Wonderland Cookies
|Yule Log
