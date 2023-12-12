How Tos

Disney Dreamlight Valley - All cooking recipes currently available

By Iwan Morris
iOS + Android
| Disney Dreamlight Valley
Gameloft’s recently released Disney Dreamlight Valley takes players to the titular dreamlight valley, filled with their favourite characters and biomes inspired by the vast Disney vault. Like other “life simulation” games such as Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, players slowly rebuild the dilapidated dreamlight valley, customising their character, home and more - all while cooking, fishing, farming and exploring the world to meet new characters and clear the corruptive Vile Thorns.

While Disney Dreamlight Valley sadly isn’t available for the majority of mobile gamers, Apple has managed to swing the exclusive licence to bring the title to Apple Arcade. So if you’re a subscriber, you can go and play it now! And if you aren’t…well, maybe this is what’s going to swing it for you?

A major part of the game is cooking, both because certain recipes are needed for completing quests and also because Energy is an important thing to keep an eye on. Virtually every action in-game expends a character’s energy, so if you want to keep cooking, fishing and harvesting, you’ll need to keep that supply up. One way to do that is by consuming cooked recipes.

Here’s a brief list of all the recipes currently available for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Currently available recipes

Note: Some recipes will not have a specific ingredient tied to them, but rather a category. For example, as we noted in our coverage of the Sushi recipe, any fish can be used rather than a specific type. However, ingredients of a higher quality will make a meal both more valuable and provide more energy to a player when consumed. You'll also need to construct a crafting station called a Cooking Station to create these recipes!

Appetisers

Tomato Soup
Arendellian Pickled Herring Bell Pepper Puffs
Buñuelos Cheese Platter
Chili Pepper Puffs Coffee
Crackers Creamy Soup
Crudités Dream Fizz
Eggplant Puffs French Fries
Gazpacho Green Salad
Grilled Vegetables Grilled Veggie Platter
Hard-Boiled Eggs Latte
Large Seafood Platter Mocha
Okra Soup Onion Puffs
Oyster Platter Pickled Herring
Potato Leek Soup Potato Puffs
Pottage Pumpkin Puffs
Pumpkin Soup Purée
Roasted Asparagus Salad
Sautéed Mushrooms Seafood Appetiser
Seafood Platter Soufflé
Sweet Herring Tomato Soup
Vegetable Soup Zucchini Puffs

Entrees

Steamed Fugu
Apple-Cider-Glazed Salmon Baked Carp
Basil Omelet Bouillabaisse
Carp Salad Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
Chowder Creamy Garlic Scallops
Crispy Baked Cod Fish Creole
Fish 'n' Chips Fish Pasta
Fish Pie Fish Risotto
Fish Salad Fish Sandwiches
Fish Soup Fish Steak
Fish Tacos Fugu Sushi
Ghostly Fish Steak Greek Pizza
Grilled Fish Grilled Fish Entree
Gumbo Hearty Salad
Hors d'Oeuvres Kappa Maki
Kronk's Spinach Puffs Lancetfish Paella
Leek Soup Lemon Garlic Swordfish
Lioness Feast Lobster Roll
Maguro Sushi Maki
Margherita Pizza Marvelous Jam
Mediterranean Salad Mushroom Pizza
Mushu's Congee Omelet
Pan-Fried Angler Fish Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables
Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables Pasta
Peanut Butter Sandwich Pizza
Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon Porridge
Porridge with Fruits Ranch Salad
Ratatouille Sake Maki
Sake Sushi Savory Fish
Scrambled Egg Seafood Pasta
Seafood Pie Seafood Salad
Seafood Soup Seared Rainbow Trout
Simple Fried Perch Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
Sole Meunière Spaghetti Arrabbiata
Spicy Baked Bream Steamed Fugu
Sushi Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
Sweet Udon Tamagoyaki
Tasty Salad Tasty Veggies
Tekka Maki Teriyaki Salmon
Tuna Burger Vegetarian Pizza
Vegetarian Stew Vegetarian Taco
Veggie Casserole Veggie Pasta
Veggie Pie Veggie Skewers
Walleye en Papillote

Desserts

Apple Pie
"My Hero" Cookie Apple Pie
Apple Sorbet Aurora's Cake
Banana Ice Cream Banana Pie
Banana Split Beignets
Berry Salad Birthday Cake
Biscuits Blueberry Pie
Boba Tea Candy
Caramel Apples Carrot Cake
Cheesecake Cherry Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookies Chocolate Ice Cream
Chocolate Waffles Coconut Boba Tea
Coconut Cake Coconut Ice Cream
Crepe Dream Ice Cream
Fruitcake Fruit Salad
Fruit Sorbet Gingerbread House
Gray Stuff Gooseberry Boba Tea
Hot Cocoa Ice Cream
Jam Waffles Lemon Sorbet
Meringue Pie Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies
Mint Boba Tea Mint Candy
Mint Chocolate Mint Sorbet
Pastry Cream and Fruits Pawpsicle
Peanut Butter Waffles Plain Snow Cones
Raspberry Boba Tea Red Fruit Pie
Red Fruit Sorbet Root Beer
Shake Snow White's Gooseberry Pie
Sour Snow Cones Spring Chocolate
Spring Egg Bowl Spring Mimosa Eggs
Sweet Slush Tropical Pop
Vanilla Ice Cream Waffles
Wedding Cake Whimsical Pie
Wonderland Cookies Yule Log

Now that you have learned how to create each dish, you'll surely want to solve that Golden Potato quest.

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.