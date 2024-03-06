Guide to the Monsters Inc. realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bring the coffee to Mike, after which a short cutscene will play. Mike goes through a door only for the power to short out, trapping him in the human world. Sulley will ask you to locate the emergency manual. You can find the manual on a desk two rows back. After browsing the manual, Sulley asks you to find new fuses to replace the broken ones, after which he wants you to check the powerlines.

One fuse is on a red tool cabinet in the far-left corner of the room. The second fuse is on the desk next to the corner where you found the first one. Finally, the last fuse is on the desk closest to the reception area. Transfer the new fuses to the electrical panel, then follow the cords protruding from the panel and connect each disconnected section.

You’ll also need to plug two cables into the wall. Upon plugging in the last cord, a cutscene will play and Mike will return. Talk to Sulley, reveal you're actually a human, and invite him to Dreamlight Valley. Sulley agrees to come if you can convince Mike to join him. This concludes the Escape Claws quest and starts the Eye on the Prize quest.