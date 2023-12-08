How to solve the Golden Potato quest in Dreamlight Valley

Out of all the collectibles in Gameloft’s new life simulation Disney Dreamlight Valley, there’s one which has perplexed players. And that’s a mysterious golden potato which players have discovered but seems to have no actual use. However, it does, in fact, serve a purpose, and for the better part of a year, players have been racking their brains over exactly what that was…

So what IS the mystery behind this spud? Well, a few months ago one anonymous Reddit user found the answer. However, first-timers and those who haven’t been following the saga of the Golden Potato from the beginning may be confused about the locations and the steps involved.

Pre-requisites

What is the Golden Potato?

We’ll explain the whole Golden Potato quest step-by-step. It’s recommended you have the majority, if not all, of the biomes unlocked by this point to make the journey as quick as possible.We’d recommend not pursuing this unmarked quest until you get to at least the mid or late-game and are comfortable with all the mechanics. No spoilers, but the Golden Potato’s quest is part of its own chain, and mainly for completionists, so don’t worry if you think you might be missing out on something! You'll also need access to the Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach and the Dream Castle itself before you even think of beginning the quest.

Added to the game during its year in Early Access, the Golden Potato was originally acquired by inputting a special code found in a developer screenshot, fitting for its very obtuse nature. However, don’t worry because as of release the potato is now available for any player regardless, you just need to find it first…

Where can you find the Golden Potato?

What do you do with it?

Stone #1 - Mystical Cave (Dazzle Beach)

Stone #2 - Ice Cavern (Forest of Valor)

Stone #3 - Dream Castle (Plaza)

Stone #4 - Merlin’s home

The Reward

To find the Golden Potato you need to first interact with the large vault in Scrooge McDuck’s item store. This is where you’ll find the majority of items to customise your village and clothing to customise your character. Simply approach the vault (which will be unmarked) and hit the interact button and eventually said Golden Potato will pop out. The rest of the quest will be unmarked so you'll need to follow the instructions to finish it, but there are clues...For a clue of how to deal with the Golden Potato, you then need to go to Merlin’s house. An open book on one of his desks will show a potato on top of a diamond-shaped stone, this stone is what you need to find in the following locations in order to transform the golden potato. You may spot a stone there as well, but ignore it…for now.The Mystical Cave contains the first of the stones that you need to find, searching the cave you’ll find a diamond (four-sided) stone which will let you place the potato on it. After you do so the Golden Potato will turn into a Golden Carrot.The next stone is located in Elsa’s cave home in the Forest of Valor biome. Entering it you need to search around and find the next diamond stone. Placing the potato, now a carrot, onto the stone - as you did in the previous area - will transform it into a Golden Crab.The Dream Castle contains a fountain, on the approach to which is a bannister going up the stairs. You simply need to look out for the stone on this bannister and place the potato (crab) as you’ve done before. This will transform it into a Golden Night Thorn.Finally, take the Golden Night Thorn back to Merlin’s house and place it on the first stone you will have seen - but ignored. This will then trigger its final transformation into the Golden Potion. What does this do? Well, let’s find out…While you’ve finished the Golden Potato quest, the Golden Potion itself is not the final step of the puzzle however, as acquiring it and transforming it into the Golden Potion is only the first of six available potions. To acquire these other potions you’ll need to find five more strangely coloured potatoes, those being the red, orange, blue, purple and green potato.

Acquiring these will lead you into similar unmarked quests where you must create potions from these potatoes. These are far simpler and require you to create recipes using ingredients of the same colouration as the potato. To find these potatoes you’ll need to explore, craft and interact with virtually everything in the Dreamlight Valley! So keep your eyes open…

The reward for completing these additional quests will net you an exclusive companion, the Rainbow Fox. However, bear in mind that you’ll need to have unlocked all the biomes in the game in order to find these potatoes and finish this quest. Not got there yet? Well perhaps now’s the time to leap into Disney Dreamlight Valley, out now on Apple Arcade!

