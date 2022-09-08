Eroica tier list of all characters ranked
Check out our complete Eroica character tier list. The latest mobile gacha JRPG by FourThirtyThree Inc. features several characters, each with a unique skill set and role. Below and in the next pages, find out which are the very best ones that are worth investing your resources in and which ones you shouldn't really bother with.
First things first - we didn't include the Arkham characters since it takes a month to acquire them, and we simply didn't have the time for that. Furthermore, Sylvia is currently bugged and waiting for some kind of fix, so we've decided not to rank her as well.
Eroica tier listWe've taken into consideration the characters' performance in campaign mode and PVP as well as modes such as Crucible Trials. The amount of investment a character requires in order to perform up to a certain standard has also played a role in the way we've ranked them.
With all that out of the way, let's get right into our Eroica tier list!
Tier D
- Chloe
- Emuwald
- Ekaterina
- Nene
- Carcarson
- Verol
Tier C
- Milena
- Len
- Cursebay
- Lisa
- Felicia
Tier B
- Florence
- Stella
- Noah
- Soare
- Luna
- Freyja
- Retinya
Tier A
Gaff is probably number one in terms of single target damage, which is great. She can literally evaporate a character if she crits on them, which is amazing especially in PvP situations. One could argue that she should be S tier - it's just that we prefer AoE skills to tackle the campaign.Guts
Guts has a very interesting skill set which is very effective in boss fights. He can remove buffs from his enemies, decelerate their attack speed and even prolong debuffs' durations. On the flip side though, it can be hard to keep him alive in long fights.Mintz
Mintz is kinda busted in PvP with his ability to blind his enemies. If this was simply a PvP list, he would be S tier. But it's not, so he goes into A tier.Marion
Marion is a very solid healer and the best alternative to Muto, especially if you are a free-to-play player. You can get a number of free shards to ascend her, and that's a big plus. She heals her allies based on her HP, and can debuff enemies' attacks as well.
Helena
Helena can put together long combos and dish out very high amount of damage. Our only issue is that her skills are all single target.Nero
Nero has two AoE skills that can not only deal very respectable damage, but also debuff her enemies. Her first skill has a high chance of triggering a Pincer attack, which is nice.Xenia
Xenia has two skills that deal high AoE damage. Since her damage scales off 'burn' stacks, she has a very interesting synergy with Mileva.
Tier S
When it comes to damage, she's the best - plain and simple. She has an amazing single target as well as area damage. Her base numbers are super, and her damage scales off based on the number of 'Shock' stacks her enemy has. She's a staple in both PvE and PvP teams.Melavi
Another damage dealer that can easily carry you through the campaign. Her two active skills are both AoE which is great. Very solid base numbers and great damage output overall. Depending on how you want to build her, she can go either full burn damage or deal more damage to bosses.Wraith
She can nullify any heals from your opponents. That's a super useful ability to have not only in boss fights but also in PvP. Great damage output and very solid base numbers overall.Muto
Muto is simply the best healer in the game currently. Her second and third skills can heal her fellow allies and remove debuffs.Kipukirui Kipukirui can attack every enemy unit and steal their buffs for herself. This is an amazing ability, especially when it comes to boss fights. Her damage then scales off based on the number of buffs on her. She's also very good in many PvP teams. Sei
It's not that often that the main character in a gacha game is that good. Anyway, Sei is the best tank in the game currently. He can stun enemies with his first skill, and he can also provide a huge shield to keep his teammates alive with his third skill. His second skills make him share some of the damage his allies get. Overall, he's probably the best unit in terms of keeping the team alive.
That's all for our Eroica characters tier list. Keep in mind that future hero releases and patches might very well change the power balance of the heroes, so make sure to check back on this page often, as we will try our best to keep the power rankings up to date.