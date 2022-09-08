Eroica tier list of all characters ranked

Gaff is probably number one in terms of single target damage, which is great. She can literally evaporate a character if she crits on them, which is amazing especially in PvP situations. One could argue that she should be S tier - it's just that we prefer AoE skills to tackle the campaign.

Guts has a very interesting skill set which is very effective in boss fights. He can remove buffs from his enemies, decelerate their attack speed and even prolong debuffs' durations. On the flip side though, it can be hard to keep him alive in long fights.

Mintz is kinda busted in PvP with his ability to blind his enemies. If this was simply a PvP list, he would be S tier. But it's not, so he goes into A tier.

Marion is a very solid healer and the best alternative to Muto, especially if you are a free-to-play player. You can get a number of free shards to ascend her, and that's a big plus. She heals her allies based on her HP, and can debuff enemies' attacks as well.

Helena

Helena can put together long combos and dish out very high amount of damage. Our only issue is that her skills are all single target.

Nero has two AoE skills that can not only deal very respectable damage, but also debuff her enemies. Her first skill has a high chance of triggering a Pincer attack, which is nice.

Xenia has two skills that deal high AoE damage. Since her damage scales off 'burn' stacks, she has a very interesting synergy with Mileva.