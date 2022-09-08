Tier Lists

Eroica tier list of all characters ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
iOS + Android
| Eroica
Eroica tier list of all characters ranked

Check out our complete Eroica character tier list. The latest mobile gacha JRPG by FourThirtyThree Inc. features several characters, each with a unique skill set and role. Below and in the next pages, find out which are the very best ones that are worth investing your resources in and which ones you shouldn't really bother with.

First things first - we didn't include the Arkham characters since it takes a month to acquire them, and we simply didn't have the time for that. Furthermore, Sylvia is currently bugged and waiting for some kind of fix, so we've decided not to rank her as well.

Eroica tier list

We've taken into consideration the characters' performance in campaign mode and PVP as well as modes such as Crucible Trials. The amount of investment a character requires in order to perform up to a certain standard has also played a role in the way we've ranked them.

With all that out of the way, let's get right into our Eroica tier list!

1
Tier D

  • Chloe
  • Emuwald
  • Ekaterina
  • Nene
  • Carcarson
  • Verol
Verol is underwhelming as a three-star character without really heavy investment. The real problem with this one is that he will die the moment his berserker stacks run out. Chloe, Emuwald and Carcason have somewhat interesting kits, but they can't really find a place in a team currently, so we had to put them at the bottom of the Eroica tier list. The same goes for Ekaterina and Sumi. As a side note, Sumi can dish out a lot of damage with her bleeds if you heavily invest in her, but the problem is that by then you will probably be done with the campaign. Finally, Nene is a fun hero to play with, but she's very RNG, so it's just hit or miss.

2
Tier C

  • Milena
  • Len
  • Cursebay
  • Lisa
  • Felicia
Len just straight up loses the battle when he's compared to Sei. Milena and Cursebay can potentially be good characters, but you need to literally max them out, and by then you're probably done with the campaign. Lisa is an interesting counter-attack tank, but again, Sei is the best in the tank role. Felicia has an interesting skill set that allows her to take the debuffs from her teammates and place them on the enemies. She's a solid character overall, but there are simply better options to build a campaign team.

3
Tier B

  • Florence
  • Stella
  • Noah
  • Soare
  • Luna
  • Freyja
  • Retinya
Florence brings area damage to the team and can also debuff the enemy team. On top of that, the fact that you can get a lot of shards for free is a big plus. Stella and Destar are the alternatives to Muto and Mariah, but they are just not as good as these two for campaign mode. Soarce is the only hero with area damage on her first skill - she has a decent heal, but nothing really impressive overall. Letinia is a really solid support character - probably the best one currently - but the thing is you don't really need something like that to complete the campaign. Luna has decent single target DPS, but there are better options. The same goes for Freyja who has okay area damage but not as high as the characters at the top of Eroica tier list.

4
Tier A

Gaffs

Gaff is probably number one in terms of single target damage, which is great. She can literally evaporate a character if she crits on them, which is amazing especially in PvP situations. One could argue that she should be S tier - it's just that we prefer AoE skills to tackle the campaign.

Guts

Guts has a very interesting skill set which is very effective in boss fights. He can remove buffs from his enemies, decelerate their attack speed and even prolong debuffs' durations. On the flip side though, it can be hard to keep him alive in long fights.

Mintz

Mintz is kinda busted in PvP with his ability to blind his enemies. If this was simply a PvP list, he would be S tier. But it's not, so he goes into A tier.

Marion

Marion is a very solid healer and the best alternative to Muto, especially if you are a free-to-play player. You can get a number of free shards to ascend her, and that's a big plus. She heals her allies based on her HP, and can debuff enemies' attacks as well.
Helena

Helena can put together long combos and dish out very high amount of damage. Our only issue is that her skills are all single target.

Nero

Nero has two AoE skills that can not only deal very respectable damage, but also debuff her enemies. Her first skill has a high chance of triggering a Pincer attack, which is nice.

Xenia

Xenia has two skills that deal high AoE damage. Since her damage scales off 'burn' stacks, she has a very interesting synergy with Mileva.

5
Tier S

Orslaha

When it comes to damage, she's the best - plain and simple. She has an amazing single target as well as area damage. Her base numbers are super, and her damage scales off based on the number of 'Shock' stacks her enemy has. She's a staple in both PvE and PvP teams.

Melavi

Another damage dealer that can easily carry you through the campaign. Her two active skills are both AoE which is great. Very solid base numbers and great damage output overall. Depending on how you want to build her, she can go either full burn damage or deal more damage to bosses.

Wraith

She can nullify any heals from your opponents. That's a super useful ability to have not only in boss fights but also in PvP. Great damage output and very solid base numbers overall.

Muto

Muto is simply the best healer in the game currently. Her second and third skills can heal her fellow allies and remove debuffs.

Kipukirui Kipukirui can attack every enemy unit and steal their buffs for herself. This is an amazing ability, especially when it comes to boss fights. Her damage then scales off based on the number of buffs on her. She's also very good in many PvP teams. Sei

It's not that often that the main character in a gacha game is that good. Anyway, Sei is the best tank in the game currently. He can stun enemies with his first skill, and he can also provide a huge shield to keep his teammates alive with his third skill. His second skills make him share some of the damage his allies get. Overall, he's probably the best unit in terms of keeping the team alive.

That's all for our Eroica characters tier list. Keep in mind that future hero releases and patches might very well change the power balance of the heroes, so make sure to check back on this page often, as we will try our best to keep the power rankings up to date.

