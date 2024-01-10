Disney Dreamlight Valley's Eternity Isle walkthrough

To get the most out of Eternity Isle, you'll need to find the Royal Hourglass and to do so, you'll have to complete The Secrets of Eternity Isle and The Flying Metal Nuisance quests.

Once on the island, speak to the Jafar hologram. Jafar will tell you to find the Ancient Sphere pieces. One is buried near Scrooge's store near the dock where you arrived. The second piece is located near a large tree by the Ancient Gate.

Use a crafting station to fix the Ancient Sphere and place it on the pedestal next to the gate. You’ll then be able to go through the gate and explore the courtyard. Speak to the Jafar hologram near the broken bridge in the courtyard to finish the quest.