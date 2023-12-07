Dreamlight Valley: Sushi recipe and where to get ingredients

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, a life-simulation game in the vein of games like Stardew Valley, has finally released after more than a year in early access! “But wait,” you might be asking, “isn’t Dreamlight Valley exclusive to PC?” Well, yes and no. While sadly most Android and iOS players won’t be able to get their hands on Gameloft’s crack at the Disney brand, the game is still releasing for mobile exclusively on Apple Arcade. And the best part? It's out today, as of the 5th of December, and if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can get stuck in right now.

Yes, it seems Apple money can swing even a giant like Disney to mobile, although Gameloft are no strangers to it themselves, being the developers behind such iconic titles as Idle Siege and their own take on the classic roguelike adventure game The Oregon Trail. But for those Apple Arcade users or prospective subscribers wanting to take a crack at Dreamlight Valley, there may still be a few points of confusion to clear up.

For one, Dreamlight Valley, as previously noted, is a lot like games such as Stardew Valley - life simulation, Crossing-likes, whatever you want to call them. But these games allow players to step into the cosy shoes of their personal avatar in a nonlinear gameplay sense. What does that mean? It means you’ll spend a lot more time customising your character, their home, fishing and cooking than you will beating up enemies!

Yes, cookery. And it’s a major part of the game too! So, as an introduction to it, let’s look at one recipe players have been craving…mainly for its many uses! The humble Sushi Roll. We'll give you guidance on how to make this recipe and provide a step-by-step guide as we go...

What is Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a town-building, life-simulation game set in the titular Dreamlight Valley which is populated by many famous Disney faces. From Mickey Mouse to Moana, you'll be able to meet all your favourite characters. But, unfortunately, as you arrive in Dreamlight Valley, you'll find the usually friendly faces trapped by strange magical energy known as Vile Thorns.

Fortunately, your character, mentored by the iconic Merlin from the classic Disney film The Sword in the Stone (1963), has the ability to dispel these thorns. With this power, you'll be tasked with rebuilding Dreamlight Valley, meeting various characters from the Disney universe along the way, fishing, cooking, building and customising your growing community in a way not dissimilar to the aforementioned Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing. You'll explore the various biomes of Dreamlight Valley, creating crafting stations based on the characters you meet as well as unlocking various NPC vendors to sell you cool new items, recipes and more!

Sushi Recipe

Fish

Rice

The recipe for Sushi in Disney’s Dreamlight Valley is as follows…

That's all?

Simple, right? Well, first of all, you need to get these ingredients. And what’s the purpose of food anyway? Well, further to the Stardew Valley comparisons, Food increases your energy, which is needed for various actions. While you won’t conk out and need to be dragged back home as you would in Stardew Valley, running out of energy can throw a wrench in any plans you have for that day until you return home, or eat.

To cook, you’ll need a Cooking Station, one of the many crafting stations available in the game. You’ll also need to gather the fish via the Fishing activity and grow rice, for which you need seeds. All of these need to be gathered or unlocked during progression; for example, Rice Seed can be acquired from Goofy at his stall in the biome called the Glade of Trust (it’ll also grow faster if planted there).

In detail

So, essentially, you'll need to acquire the Cooking Station and any fish (these are gathered and found in their own section separate from other food items). You will then need rice, acquired from Goofy's Stall in the Glade of Trust. To acquire the rice, you'll need to first repair Goofy's stall - a key aspect of progressing in the game so you'll likely be doing so anyway - and pay for the seeds before growing them. Once you've acquired the ingredients and crafting station, that's it! You can make this recipe when you have the required ingredients anytime you want.While Disney Dreamlight Valley has only recently been released, the game fortunately already has a loyal following of both Disney fans and gamers alike. A valuable resource for players looking to increase their knowledge of the game is the Disney Dreamlight Wiki which provides a vast wealth of information on everything from recipes to the individual characters themselves.

